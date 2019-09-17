Buying or Selling NFL's Early Breakout Players

0 of 8

Jason E. Miczek/Associated Press

Two weeks is sometimes all it takes to identify the next wave of NFL breakout stars.

Think back to last season, when New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley had 134 rushing yards, 102 receiving yards and a score over the first two weeks. Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster racked up 240 yards and a score on 18 catches during that same span.

This year, some of the current crop of breakout players will forge ahead to solidify themselves as stars, while others will taper off. The players featured here either haven't had a massive breakout before or have defied expectations with one explosive performance or two back-to-back strong showings.

It's time to buy or sell the next wave of potential breakouts from a season-long perspective based on sustainability, their surrounding pieces and more.