Ripple Effects of Ben Roethlisberger, Drew Brees Injuries in NFL Week 2

Well, Week 2 of the 2019 season was, um, eventful.

And by "eventful," I mean soul-crushing for the Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints. It wasn't bad enough that both teams lost Sunday, with the Saints falling to the Rams in Los Angeles and the Steelers dropping to 0-2 after losing at home to the Seattle Seahawks.

But injury was added to insult. Both the Steelers and Saints saw their (future) Hall of Fame quarterbacks leave their respective games with injuries.

And two teams with aspirations of a February trip to Miami may have seen any hopes of making it to Super Bowl LIV leave along with them.

What Roethlisberger's Injury Means for Pittsburgh

It was Roethlisberger who went down first. Late in the first half against the Seahawks, Roethlisberger appeared to grimace and grab his elbow after a throw.

The 37-year-old didn't appear to be hit on the elbow, but when the second half opened it was youngster Mason Rudolph—not Big Ben—who was under center.

As ESPN's Dianna Russini reported, a Steelers player indicated that the injury wasn't a new one—Roethlisberger had been dealing with inflammation in the elbow all week. He's headed for an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of the injury and how long he could potentially be sidelined.

To his credit, Rudolph played pretty well in relief of Roethlisberger. The second-year pro completed 12 of 19 attempts for 112 yards with two touchdowns and an interception—numbers that were actually better than Roethlisberger's in the first half.

Per Will Graves of the Associated Press (via The Arizona Daily Star), Rudolph said after the game that he's ready to lead the Pittsburgh offense if need be.

''I am completely confident in myself, being a leader on the team and playing games,'' Rudolph said. ''That's what it all comes down to. If (Roethlisberger is out a while), I'm ready to roll.''

Veteran tight end Vance McDonald added that Rudolph has the confidence of his teammates.

''I think he's come a long way since last year,'' said McDonald. ''So, yeah, if he's our guy, he's our guy and we're going to move forward with him.''

The Steelers organization had enough confidence in Rudolph to flip backup quarterback Josh Dobbs to Jacksonville after the Jaguars lost Nick Foles. But despite all the protestations to the contrary, it's panic time in Pittsburgh.

It's not just the matter of potentially not having Roethlisberger in Week 3 against a 2-0 49ers team the Steelers haven't beaten in San Francisco since 1999. It's that this is now a must-win game for the 0-2 Steelers. Since 1980, just six teams that started a season 0-3 made the playoffs—although one was just last year in the Houston Texans.

The Steelers are struggling defensively. Tailback James Conner was also forced from Sunday's loss with a knee injury. Now on top of the desperation and struggles the Steelers could be without Roethlisberger for who knows how long.

Brees' Thumb Injury Could Derail Saints' Season

Losing Roethlisberger is a disaster for the Steelers. Yet somehow what happened to the Saints in L.A. seems that much worse.

In the first quarter of the NFC Championship game rematch between the Saints and Rams, Drew Brees' hand collided with the hand of Pro Bowl defensive tackle Aaron Donald as Brees was following through on a pass. He left the game with what was called a thumb injury and did not return.

“It was a thumb and right away when he attempted to throw, he was having pain with it. It wasn’t anything elaborate,” head coach Sean Payton said, via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk.

It wasn't for lack of trying—Brees tried to re-enter the contest, but he simply could not grip a football.

That screaming sound you hear is Saints fans bemoaning yet another bout of terrible luck—and quite possibly the end of a promising season in which the Saints were considered the favorites in many circles to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl.

With Brees on the field, the Saints looked like easily the best team in the NFC South—and a team capable of hanging with NFC powerhouses like the Rams and Dallas Cowboys. But when Brees left Sunday's game, the New Orleans offense went with him.

Veteran backup Teddy Bridgewater was pedestrian at best in Brees' stead, completing 17-of-30 passes for 165 yards. Most of that came in garbage time of a game the Rams had wrapped up—it took Bridgewater until the fourth quarter to crack 100 passing yards and the Saints were held out of the end zone.

Payton indicated that the Saints will have an update on Brees "when the time is right." But given the difficulty Brees had just grabbing a ball at all, his odds of taking the field next week in Seattle aren't especially good.

It's possible that this injury won't be a season-killer—if the Saints get Brees back soon. The team's saving grace may wind up being playing in a division that hasn't exactly come roaring out of the gates. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons are flawed teams, and the Carolina Panthers opened the season with a pair of losses at home.

However, Brees himself told ESPN's Josina Anderson that he's concerned the injury will sideline him a while.

Bridgewater didn't look any better in a Week 17 spot start last season than he did Sunday against the Rams, where one of the league's best offenses was rendered impotent.

If Brees is out a substantial amount of time, the Saints are done—and with a trip to Seattle and home date with Dallas up next, the scheduling gods haven't done the team any favors.

Injuries are a fact of life in the NFL. Every year there's talk of the next man up, and we saw the Philadelphia Eagles win a Super Bowl a couple of years ago with a backup quarterback.

But Pittsburgh's slow start leaves them next to no margin for error, and Teddy Bridgewater isn't Nick Foles. The cold hard truth is that if Roethlisberger and Brees miss multiple weeks, the Steelers and Saints are finished as Super Bowl contenders.

Some guys there's just no replacing.