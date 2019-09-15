NFL Scores Week 2: Results and Top Fantasy Football Stars for Sunday Games

Frank Victores/Associated Press

As many expected, the New England Patriots thrashed the Miami Dolphins in South Beach on Sunday afternoon. Less expected was the San Francisco 49ers' domination of the Cincinnati Bengals in southern Ohio—and the fantasy emergence of running back Matt Breida.

Yes, Breida was a viable fantasy option last year—he had over 1,000 combined rushing and receiving yards—but after the offseason acquisition of Tevin Coleman, it appeared he would be more of an afterthought. With Coleman dealing with a high ankle sprain and likely out until after the bye week, Breida is more than relevant.

Against Cincinnati, he racked up 121 yards on just 12 carries. Bengals wideout John Ross, meanwhile, had another strong fantasy outing in a loss (112 yards receiving, one touchdown), proving that his Week 1 performance wasn't a fluke. Tyler Boyd was a PPR machine, grabbing 10 passes for 122 yards.

Who else stood out in the fantasy world in Week 2? Let's take a look.

NFL Week 2 Results

San Francisco 41, Cincinnati 17 (Top Fantasy Star: Tyler Boyd: 10 catches for 122 yards)

Detroit 13, Los Angeles Chargers 10 (Austin Ekeler: 66 yards rushing, six catches, 67 yards receiving, one touchdown)

Indianapolis 19, Tennessee 17 (T.Y. Hilton: four catches, 43 yards, one touchdown)

Dallas 31, Washington 21 (Dak Prescott: 269 yards passing, three touchdowns, one interception, 69 yards rushing)

Houston 13, Jacksonville 12 (DJ Chark Jr.: seven catches for 55 yards and one touchdown)

Baltimore 23, Arizona 17 (Lamar Jackson: 272 yards passing, two touchdowns, 120 yards rushing)

New England 43, Miami 0 (Antonio Brown: four catches, 56 yards receiving, five yards rushing, one touchdown)

Green Bay 21, Minnesota 16 (Dalvin Cook: 154 yards rushing, three catches, 37 yards receiving, one touchdown)

Seattle 28, Pittsburgh 26 (Russell Wilson: 300 yards passing, three touchdowns, 22 yards rushing)

Buffalo 28, New York Giants 14 (Saquon Barkley: 107 yards rushing, three catches, 28 yards receiving, one touchdown)

Top Fantasy Stars

Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers couldn't pull out a win against the Detroit Lions, but running back Austin Ekeler likely helped more than a few fantasy managers win in Week 2.

Ekeler continues to prove that the Chargers don't need to give Melvin Gordon a high-dollar contract extension.

A legitimate dual-threat running back, Ekeler has been especially good in PPR formats. He had another six catches against Detroit to go with 133 total yards and a touchdown. Through two weeks, he has 287 yards from scrimmage and four scores.

Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

Evan Vucci/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott continues to be a fantasy-relevant quarterback in 2019. No longer just a game-manager, Prescott is looking like a flat-out star.

Against the Washington Redskins, Prescott passed for three more touchdowns—bringing his total this season to seven—and 269 yards and added 69 yards on the ground. Those rushing yards are huge, as most leagues weight rushing yards more heavily than passing yards.

Much of Prescott's fantasy rise can be linked to new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who has tailored the offense to Prescott's strengths—unsurprising since Moore is a former Cowboys quarterback.

"Kellen's off to a really good start," head coach Jason Garrett said, per Peter Hailey of NBC Sports Washington. "He's a really smart guy. We had him here as a player for a few years and he's one of those guys that you identify early on and say, 'This guy could be a really good coach.'"

Expect Prescott to continue to be a solid fantasy option moving forward.

Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

No, Lamar Jackson's premium passing performance in Week 1 was no fluke. We knew the Baltimore Ravens quarterback wasn't likely to again face a defense as poor as Miami's, but he proved that he's still an improved passer in Week 2.

Jackson passed for 272 yards and two touchdowns against the Arizona Cardinals. Those are solid stats, to be sure, but what really stood out was Jackson's return to the running game. He gashed the Cardinals defense for 121 yards on the ground.

Jackson is the definition of a dual-threat quarterback.

Consider Jackson a must-start in fantasy moving forward, especially in Week 3. He'll face off against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. That will be an early afternoon game, but it should be one of the matchups of the week.

DJ Chark Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

Rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew wasn't able to deliver a win for the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. However, he did play well enough—he had 213 yards and a touchdown—to make wideout DJ Chark Jr. fantasy relevant for the second week in a row.

Chark racked up 55 yards and a touchdown against the Houston Texans, catching seven passes in the process. Last week, Chark had four catches for 146 yards and a score.

There are two big takeaways here. One is that Chark is quickly emerging as Jacksonville's No. 1 receiver. He's worth the start weekly, particularly in PPR formats.

The other takeaway is that the pro game isn't too big for Minshew. While he isn't the quarterback the Jaguars envisioned having at the start of the season, he's still an upgrade over Blake Bortles. He's accurate, poised in the pocket and has developed some chemistry with Chark.

This touchdown hookup between the two is a prime example:

If you have Chark on your roster, there's no reason to bench him while Nick Foles is on injured reserve.