Video: Sideline Catches Fire Before Colts vs. Titans After Pyrotechnics Error

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans were on fire Sunday. Just...not in the way you might think.

Before Tennessee's matchup with the Indianapolis Colts, the Titans had a malfunction with their pyrotechnic equipment, leading to an actual fire burning on the sidelines:

No, that is not a video of the Miami Dolphins season. That is, in fact, Tennessee's sideline. It would be easy to get the two confused, though.

While the fire delayed some of the pregame ceremonies, the game itself kicked off on time. The fire did leave a pretty huge mark on the sidelines, however:

Titans fans will be hoping the team's offense lights up the Colts to the same degree.