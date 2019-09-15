Video: Sideline Catches Fire Before Colts vs. Titans After Pyrotechnics Error

Video: Sideline Catches Fire Before Colts vs. Titans After Pyrotechnics ErrorSeptember 15, 2019
The Tennessee Titans were on fire Sunday. Just...not in the way you might think.
Before Tennessee's matchup with the Indianapolis Colts, the Titans had a malfunction with their pyrotechnic equipment, leading to an actual fire burning on the sidelines:
Erik Bacharach @ErikBacharach
Part of the pyrotechnics equipment burst into flame shortly after the #Titans’ entrance at Nissan Stadium. https://t.co/5mlZPmOu2O
No, that is not a video of the Miami Dolphins season. That is, in fact, Tennessee's sideline. It would be easy to get the two confused, though.
While the fire delayed some of the pregame ceremonies, the game itself kicked off on time. The fire did leave a pretty huge mark on the sidelines, however:
Gentry Estes @Gentry_Estes
Here’s the spot near the north end zone at Nissan Stadium where there was a brief blaze that appeared to be caused by pregame pyrotechnics equipment. That was exciting. Game starting now. https://t.co/L51DG0N5jn
Titans fans will be hoping the team's offense lights up the Colts to the same degree.
