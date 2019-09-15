NFL Predictions Week 2: Last-Minute Picks and Advice for Sunday's Schedule

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Make sure to get to your TVs early on Sunday afternoon, because the early slate for the second Sunday of NFL season is packed.

There will be 10 games kicking off at 1 p.m. ET, and that group of contests features some exciting matchups. Quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray will face off when the Baltimore Ravens host the Arizona Cardinals. There will also be five division rivalries and a Super Bowl XL rematch between the Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers.

But there are some great games later in the day as well. The New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams will go head-to-head in a rematch of last year's NFC Championship game in what should be the most competitive of the three games kicking off from 4:05-4:25 p.m. ET.

Then, Sunday night's game features a matchup of two strong offenses between the Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons.

Heading into the full slate of games, here's a look at betting picks for each of the matchups as well as some last-minute advice before kickoff.

Week 2 Odds, Picks

Arizona at Baltimore (-13)

Buffalo (-1.5) at N.Y. Giants

Dallas (-5.5) at Washington

Indianapolis at Tennessee (-3.5)

Jacksonville at Houston (-8.5)

L.A. Chargers (-2) at Detroit

Minnesota at Green Bay (-2.5)

New England (-19) at Miami

San Francisco at Cincinnati (-1)

Seattle at Pittsburgh (-3.5)

Kansas City (-7) at Oakland

Chicago (-2) at Denver

New Orleans at L.A. Rams (-1.5)

Philadelphia (-1.5) at Atlanta

Cleveland (-6.5) at N.Y. Jets

Odds via Caesars

Last-Minute Advice

Don't Sleep on the 49ers

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The 49ers may be one-point underdogs, but they have a strong chance of going on the road and beating the Bengals.

San Francisco went on the road in Week 1 and notched a 31-17 victory over Tampa Bay. And it was a strong showing for the 49ers' defense, as Richard Sherman and Ahkello Witherspoon each had interception return touchdowns.

The Bengals' offense has the potential to struggle, especially if running back Joe Mixon is limited by his ankle injury.

With how well the 49ers played in Week 1, it's worth taking a risk by betting on them to score the road victory in this matchup. They may not be a strong team in the NFL this season, but a 2-0 start isn't out of the question with another winnable matchup this weekend.

Stick with the Saints

It's not often the Saints, who went 13-3 last season, are the underdogs heading into a game. But that's the case Sunday when they travel to Los Angeles to face the Rams.

There will likely be a lot of points scored in this matchup, and this game could be decided by the final few offensive possessions for each team. And when that's the case, it's hard to bet against veteran quarterback Drew Brees.

In last week's Monday night opener, Brees put New Orleans just into scoring position as Wil Lutz kicked the game-winning 58-yard field goal against Houston. Brees finds ways to lead the Saints to victory, and it's possible he'll succeed in a similar late situation this Sunday.

New Orleans is also looking to avenge its playoff loss to Los Angeles, so bet on it to do just that.

Consider Betting on the Falcons

Jim Mone/Associated Press

While the Eagles won in Week 1 and the Falcons lost, it's possible that Atlanta could be victorious in this matchup of top offenses.

Although Philadelphia is coming off a win over Washington, the Eagles' defense allowed 27 points to the Redskins. And Case Keenum passed for 380 yards and three touchdowns against their secondary.

If Washington did that, then Atlanta's offense, led by quarterback Matt Ryan and wide receivers Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley, is capable of doing even more.

This should be a competitive matchup, but with the Falcons getting 1.5 points as the underdog, they may be the smart bet here.