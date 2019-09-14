Week 2 NFL Picks: Tips, Odds and Over/Under Predictions for Sunday

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

Week 2 of the 2019 NFL season certainly got off to an interesting start. In a game that featured more downpour than score, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers upset the Carolina Panthers 20-14 in Charlotte to open the week.

Tampa Bay probably won't be the only road team to come out on top in Week 2, especially with a couple of matchups that heavily favor the road teams. The New England Patriots, for example, are widely expected to beat the Dolphins in Miami this week. Most fans are simply wondering by how much.

The line says by three scores, but the Patriots do have a history of struggling in South Beach. The Dolphins have won their last two home games against New England.

Will the Patriots join the Buccaneers as road winners in Week 2? How will the rest of the slate unfold? Let's take a look at the remaining schedule, the latest lines and over/unders from Caesars and some of the top picks of the week.

NFL Week 2 Lines, Over/Unders and Predictions

Sunday, September 15

Arizona Cardinals (+13, 46.5 o/u) at Baltimore Ravens: Ravens 31-21

Buffalo Bills (-2, 44.5 o/u) at New York Giants: Bills 20-17

Dallas Cowboys (-6, 46.5 o/u) at Washington Redskins: Cowboys 28-23

Indianapolis Colts (+3.5, 43.5 o/u) at Tennessee Titans: Titans 31-24

Jacksonville Jaguars (+8.5, 43 o/u) at Houston Texans: Texans 33-20

Los Angeles Chargers (-2, 47.5 o/u) at Detroit Lions: Chargers 24-23

Minnesota Vikings (+2.5, 43 o/u) at Green Bay Packers: Packers 23-20

New England Patriots (-18.5, 48.5 o/u) at Miami Dolphins: Patriots 30-14

San Francisco 49ers (+1, 46 o/u) at Cincinnati Bengals: Bengals 26-23

Seattle Seahawks (+3.5, 47 o/u) at Pittsburgh Steelers: Seahawks 28-27

Kansas City Chiefs (-7, 54 o/u) at Oakland Raiders: Chiefs 34-27

Chicago Bears (-2, 40.5 o/u) at Denver Broncos: Bears 24-20

New Orleans Saints (+1.5, 52 o/u) at Los Angeles Rams: Saints 34-31

Philadelphia Eagles (-2, 53 o/u) at Atlanta Falcons: Eagles 28-24

Monday, September 16

Cleveland Browns (-6.5, 44 o/u) at New York Jets: Browns 27-20

Chargers (-2) at Detroit Lions

Both the Los Angeles Chargers and the Detroit Lions went into overtime in Week 1. The difference is that the Chargers pulled out a win, while the Lions settled for a tie with the upstart Arizona Cardinals.

Actually, the Lions didn't just settle for a tie, they were lucky to get one after blowing a 24-6 fourth-quarter lead. In reality, that tie feels a lot more like a loss, and the disappointment could linger into Week 2.

L.A., meanwhile, has momentum after their overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts. The Chargers narrowly escaped with a victory, but in the process, they also proved that they don't need holdout running back Melvin Gordon to be successful.

Starting in place of Gordon, Austin Ekeler racked up 58 yards rushing, 96 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

Expect the Chargers to carry their momentum into Detroit and come away with another narrow victory.

Browns (-6.5) at Jets

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Did you circle your calendar for the big Cleveland Browns and New York Jets matchup on Monday night? No? Well, it's shaping up to be an intriguing game nonetheless.

Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. sparked the flames by insinuating that Jets defensive coordinator—and former Browns defensive coordinator—Gregg Williams might instruct his players to make some dirty hits in the game. Williams was coaching Cleveland's defense when a low tackle injured Beckham during the 2017 preseason.

Williams was dismissive of the idea, and of Beckham.

"You guys are cooperating, giving him attention," he said, per ESPN's Rich Cimini. "Just don't give him attention."

The banter between New York and Cleveland has been a storyline this week, but it isn't the main one. The bigger news is that Jets quarterback Sam Darnold has been ruled out with mononucleosis.

With the Jets missing their starting quarterback and the Browns eager to bounce back from a Week 1 home loss, this is a game that favors Cleveland.