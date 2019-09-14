Fantasy Football Week 2 Rankings: Top Pickups After Latest Injuries

Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

The injury bug has already shown its hand in the 2019 NFL season.

The Week 1 carnage piled up like a string of fender-benders on the freeway.

The Jacksonville Jaguars lost quarterback Nick Foles to a broken collarbone that could sideline him for 10-to-12 weeks, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Speedy Kansas City Chiefs wideout Tyreek Hill suffered a sternoclavicular joint injury and might be out four-to-six weeks, per NFL.com's Ian Rapoport. Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice landed on injured reserve following surgery for a torn meniscus.

That was just first chapter of a novel's worth of maladies.

After a week of monitoring, we have some clarity when it comes to the injuries impacting your Week 2 lineups.

Following our top-10 rankings at each skill position, we'll examine some of the latest injury reports and identify a waiver-wire replacement—available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo Sports leagues, per Fantasy Pros—for each.

Week 2 Top-10 PPR Rankings

Quarterbacks

1. Patrick Mahomes, KC (at OAK)

2. Tom Brady, NE (at MIA)

3. Carson Wentz, PHI (at ATL)

4. Deshaun Watson, HOU (at JAX)

5. Lamar Jackson, BAL (vs. ARI)

6. Matt Ryan, ATL (vs. PHI)

7. Dak Prescott, DAL (at WAS)

8. Ben Roethlisberger, PIT (vs. SEA)

9. Baker Mayfield, CLE (at NYJ)

10. Josh Allen, BUF (at NYG)

Running Backs

1. Saquon Barkley, NYG (vs. BUF)

2. Alvin Kamara, NO (at LAR)

3. Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (at WAS)

4. Le'Veon Bell, NYJ (vs. CLE)

5. David Johnson, ARI (at BAL)

6. Nick Chubb, CLE (at NYJ)

7. Austin Ekeler, LAC (at DET)

8. Dalvin Cook, MIN (at GB)

9. Josh Jacobs, OAK (vs. KC)

10. Derrick Henry, TEN (vs. IND)

Wide Receivers

1. Michael Thomas, NO (at LAR)

2. Julio Jones, ATL (vs. PHI)

3. DeAndre Hopkins, HOU (vs. JAX)

4. Keenan Allen, LAC (at DET)

5. Davante Adams, GB (vs. MIN)

6. Odell Beckham Jr., CLE (at NYJ)

7. JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT (vs. SEA)

8. Sammy Watkins, KC (at OAK)

9. Antonio Brown, NE (at MIA)

10. Amari Cooper, DAL (at WAS)

Tight Ends

1. Travis Kelce, KC (at OAK)

2. George Kittle, SF (at CIN)

3. Evan Engram, NYG (vs. BUF)

4. Zach Ertz, PHI (at ATL)

5. Jared Cook, NO (at LAR)

6. T.J. Hockenson, DET (vs. LAC)

7. Darren Waller, OAK (vs. KC)

8. Mark Andrews, BAL (vs. ARI)

9. Delanie Walker, TEN (vs. IND)

10. David Njoku, CLE (at NYJ)

Injury Reports and Top Pickups

Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals (Questionable)

A potential workhorse in the Cincinnati backfield, Mixon had his season debut cut short by an ankle injury. Even before his exit, he had trouble finding breathing room behind the Bengals' offensive line. He touched the ball eight times (six carries, two receptions) and managed an anemic 17 yards.

The rusher returned to practice Friday, and while he's been tagged as questionable, Bengals coach Zac Taylor offered an encouraging report.

"He's responded really well. We're just fortunate that it's not more of a long-term injury, Taylor told reporters. "But he responds well and he gets treatment every day. We'll see how it goes."

If Mixon goes, he's a no-doubt starter in fantasy. But in case his body doesn't respond or Cincinnati takes the cautionary route, his owners will want to identify a contingency plan.

Waiver-Wire Option: Chris Thompson, RB, Washington Redskins (45 Percent Owned)

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Guice's absence creates a huge void in Washington's backfield, and while Adrian Peterson will assume starting duties, Thompson could prove the better investment this week.

In point-per-reception (PPR) leagues, Thompson is clearly the priority. The pass-catching specialist snagged seven passes on 10 targets for 68 yards in Week 1.

The Redskins aired it out a ton in that game to keep pace with the Eagles, and that game plan likely stays the same with the Cowboys coming to town. The last time Thompson played Dallas (Oct. 29, 2017), the Cowboys won by double-digits and Thompson produced eight catches on nine targets for 76 yards.

Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers (Questionable)

Mike Williams has seemed on the verge of a breakout ever since the Chargers made him the seventh pick of the 2017 draft. The 6'4", 220-pounder checks all the height, weight and speed boxes of a No. 1 target, and he has the hands to bring down contested catches.

But the one thing capable of stopping him has been a long battle with injuries, and he's fighting the unfortunate fight once again. He left Sunday's 30-24 overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts, and the ailment has him carrying the questionable designation into Week 2.

"I just need to see that he can go out and play, and not hurt himself," Chargers coach Anthony Lynn told reporters. "He has a couple more days, so we'll go day by day."

If Williams' knee keeps him off the field or even threatens to limit him to less than 100 percent, his owners might want to consider other options.

Waiver-Wire Option: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks (46 Percent Owned)

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

So, it turns out having the chiseled build of a sculpture has its perks on the gridiron. Rookie Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf wasted little time acclimating himself to the NFL, snagging four of six targets for 89 yards in his debut.

He has the breakaway burst to jet past defenders and the strength to overpower those in his vicinity. He already apparently has the trust of Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson—only running back Chris Carson had more targets in Week 1—and Wilson's willingness to stretch the field plays right into Metcalf's biggest strengths.

With a shoulder injury throwing Steelers cornerback Joe Haden's status into uncertainty, this could be an exploitable matchup for Metcalf. At 6'4", 229 pounds, Metcalf towers over the 5'11", 194-pound Steven Nelson, and if he draws Artie Burns, Metcalf would be going against a defensive back benched twice last season.

Trey Burton, TE, Chicago Bears (Questionable)

Trey Burton is on the bubble, both in terms of seeing the field in Week 2 and, if he does, having enough opportunities to move the fantasy needle.

After corralling 11 touchdowns over the past two seasons, he's at least in the streaming discussion at the position and someone probably started in most deeper leagues (52 percent owned). That's assuming he goes on Sunday, which is far from a given as he's battled a groin injury since late in the preseason.

"Waking up every day, I just don't know how I'm going to feel," Burton told reporters. "Obviously I would like to feel really good. Mentally I can't sit on the bench any longer, but my body hasn't caught up to that."

Burton didn't play in Week 1, and considering the ailment predates the opener, Chicago might opt to ease him back into the equation. In other words, even if he's cleared to play, fantasy owners should consider proceeding with caution.

Waiver-Wire Option: Vernon Davis, TE, Washington Redskins (20 Percent Owned)

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Pressed into expanded duty by Jordan Reed's Week 1 absence, Vernon Davis provided a surprise spark for anyone with the foresight to play him. The former Pro Bowler turned seven targets into four receptions for 59 yards and a touchdown.

Week 2 might follow a similar script. Reed is already ruled out with a concussion, so snaps shouldn't be hard to come by for Davis.

Useful fantasy production could be coming again, too. This same Dallas defense just let Evan Engram run wild, as the Giants tight end tallied 11 receptions for 116 yards and a score on Sunday.