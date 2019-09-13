Daily Fantasy Football Week 2: Strategy Advice for DraftKings, FanDuel Lineups

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Week 1 opened our eyes to the potential of some unexpected fantasy stars.

Josh Jacobs broke out in his Oakland Raiders debut, while John Ross turned in the best single-game performance of his career.

Even though there is more attention on them entering Week 2, both Jacobs and Ross are in the middle of the pack at their respective positions on the FanDuel and DraftKings salary charts.

Other potential value picks are looking to bounce back from opening week struggles, including Ben Roethlisberger.

Week 2 Lineup Strategy

Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Pittsburgh

Value: FanDuel: $7,600; DraftKings: $5,800

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

In the four games Pittsburgh won after a loss in 2018, Roethlisberger threw for at least 230 yards.

In his pair of early-season bounce backs versus Tampa Bay and Atlanta, he picked up a trio of passing scores.

The experienced signal-caller could benefit from that bounce-back ability at Heinz Field against Seattle.

The Seahawks gave up 395 passing yards in their opening victory over the Bengals. Seattle also allowed over 300 yards through the air on five occasions in 2018, with two of those occurring in road contests.

Roethlisberger attempted 47 passes in Week 1, but only 27 were caught. Part of the problem was James Washington and Donte Moncrief totaled one fewer reception than JuJu Smith-Schuster.

If the two players behind Smith-Schuster on the depth chart turn more targets into receptions, Roethlisberger could be even more of a value pick than he already is in the middle of the quarterback list.

Since he is further down the salary chart on both FanDuel and DraftKings, Roethlisberger's selection allows you to go after some of the top running backs and wide receivers without maxing out your budget.

If you trust the 37-year-old enough, you could stack him with Smith-Schuster, who is ranked in the top 10 at wide receiver.

Josh Jacobs, RB, Oakland

Value: FanDuel: $6,500; DraftKings: $4,700

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Jacobs carried the bulk of Oakland's backfield load with 24 touches in his debut. The Alabama product averaged 3.7 yards per carry and found the end zone twice.

The Raiders' reliance on the rookie should be enough to convince you to take a chance on him.

The one drawback to choosing Jacobs is the 81 rushing yards Kansas City conceded to Jacksonville last Sunday.

But Monday proved the Raiders have trust in him, and since he is expected to receive a high volume of touches again, Jacobs is worth a look at his value.

At the bare minimum, he would save you some money building a lineup. That could be distributed to other areas of your selection where you might not feel comfortable digging deep into the rankings.

John Ross, WR, Cincinnati

Value: FanDuel: $6,400; DraftKings: $4,600

John Froschauer/Associated Press

One of the reasons Ross is low on the salary chart is he has never recorded 50 yards in back-to-back games.

The third-year wideout showed promise that he could be a consistent contributor by hauling in seven receptions on 12 targets for 158 yards versus Seattle.

Of course, Ross' history does not suggest a repeat showing is in store against San Francisco, who picked off Jameis Winston three times in Week 1.

But with Joe Mixon dealing with an injury, Zac Taylor's offense could lend itself to more passes again to cover up the starting running back's absence.

Even if Andy Dalton does not throw 51 passes, Ross could be a valuable piece since he was targeted so much in the opener.

If you are willing to take the risk for a second week of success with Ross, he comes at good value and as a better option than those around his price range.

David Njoku, TE, Cleveland

Value: FanDuel: $5,800; DraftKings: $3,600

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Even with Odell Beckham Jr. inserted into the Cleveland offense, David Njoku caught four balls on six targets for 37 yards and a score in Week 1.

Although he does not have a large amount of touchdowns, like other players at his position, the third-year tight end is a consistent figure in the Browns offense.

In the final six contests of 2018, Njoku was targeted on at least four occasions by Mayfield. Four of those matchups were on the road.

With the Browns trying to rebound from their Week 1 defeat, the 23-year-old should be an active participant in the passing game.

C.J. Mosley and Quinnen Williams both missed the Jets' Thursday practice, per Eric Allen of the team's official website.

If New York is missing those two, or they are playing beneath 100 percent, Njoku could exploit the center of the park, similar to what Buffalo did during its fourth-quarter rally.

Njoku carries value at a much cheaper price than Travis Kelce, George Kittle and Zach Ertz, so he could be deemed as a risk by some.

But the consistency with the second-year quarterback and his matchup are worth taking a shot to open up more salary for high-end players at other roster spots.

Baltimore Defense/Special Teams

Value: FanDuel: $5,000; DraftKings: $3,800

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

There is no need to overthink your defensive pick.

Baltimore is a double-digit favorite, per Caesars, at home against a rookie signal-caller and is coming off a 59-10 win over Miami.

A year ago, John Harbaugh's team conceded three points in its home opener versus Buffalo, who fits in a similar NFL tier as the Cardinals at the moment.

Last Sunday, the Ravens forced three turnovers while holding the Dolphins to 21 rushing yards. If they limit David Johnson and Co. to a similar number, Kyler Murray will be forced to produce by himself.

The No. 1 overall pick struggled for three periods versus Detroit at home before leading a comeback that resulted in a tie.

Baltimore could feast on that inconsistency in his first road game and create a few takeaways while limiting Arizona's scoring total.

While others may look for more value, Baltimore is as close to sure thing for high defensive production in Week 2 due to all of the factors in its matchup.

