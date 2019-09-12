Dolphins' Minkah Fitzpatrick Reportedly Granted Permission to Seek Trade

Dolphins' Minkah Fitzpatrick Reportedly Granted Permission to Seek TradeSeptember 13, 2019
Mark Brown/Getty Images
The Miami Dolphins have granted second-year safety Minkah Fitzpatrick permission to seek a trade, according to ESPN's Chris Mortensen and Cameron Wolfe.
Mortensen noted, though, Miami's asking price is currently viewed as "too high" for interested suitors.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
