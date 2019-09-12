Dolphins' Minkah Fitzpatrick Reportedly Granted Permission to Seek Trade

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistSeptember 13, 2019

MIAMI, FL - AUGUST 22: Minkah Fitzpatrick #29 of the Miami Dolphins looks on during the preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium on August 22, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
Mark Brown/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins have granted second-year safety Minkah Fitzpatrick permission to seek a trade, according to ESPN's Chris Mortensen and Cameron Wolfe.

Mortensen noted, though, Miami's asking price is currently viewed as "too high" for interested suitors.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

