Dolphins' Minkah Fitzpatrick Reportedly Granted Permission to Seek Trade

The Miami Dolphins have granted second-year safety Minkah Fitzpatrick permission to seek a trade, according to ESPN's Chris Mortensen and Cameron Wolfe.

Mortensen noted, though, Miami's asking price is currently viewed as "too high" for interested suitors.

