Report: Tim Tebow Expected to Testify in PED Lawsuit vs. Trainer Ian Danney

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Former NFL quarterback and current New York Mets minor leaguer Tim Tebow is listed as an expected witness in a trial involving trainer Ian Danney.

According to Brent Schrotenboer of USA Today, a lawsuit filed to the Arizona state court notes Tebow is "expected to testify regarding the Defendants’ illegal activities, to include, but not be limited to: procuring prescription medications and illegal substances to distribute to PEP clients—including those distributed by Danney to Mr. Tebow."

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison is also among those expected to testify against Danney.

Schrotenboer noted Danney currently faces a pair of lawsuits by two different athletes who allege the trainer provided or injected them with banned performance-enhancing drugs. Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Corey Liuget filed a lawsuit against Danney in September 2018 after being suspended four games by the NFL for violating the league's performance-enhancing substance policy, claiming Danney injected him with a banned growth hormone without his consent.

Liuget, who was with the Los Angeles Chargers at the time, was seeking a minimum of $15 million in damages.

The case in which Tebow is listed as an expected witness involves a lawsuit filed by former Olympic bobsledder Gea Johnson. Per Schrotenboer, Johnson is suing Danney for negligence involving a banned substance among other alleged misconduct.

According to Schrotenboer, Tebow credited Danney for helping him recover from a muscle injury in 2016, citing "Ian's magic." Back in July 2014, Tebow talked about his experience of training with Danney, per Fox 10 Phoenix:

Danney has previously denied injecting Tebow with anabolic steroids or any illegal substances.