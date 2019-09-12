Report: Patriots, Raiders Unaware of Antonio Brown Allegations Before Release

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Neither the Oakland Raiders nor the New England Patriots were reportedly aware of sexual assault allegations made against Antonio Brown until they were filed in federal court, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

According to Ben Shpigel of the New York Times, Brown's former trainer Britney Taylor filed a civil lawsuit that said he sexually assaulted her in three separate instances.

Representatives for Brown and Taylor reportedly had communication before the news became public but kept all talks confidential.

The 31-year-old receiver was traded to the Oakland Raiders last March but was released following a series of altercations with management. The Raiders fined him and voided his guarantees, which eventually led to his removal from the organization.

New England officially signed him Monday, one day before the sexual assault lawsuit was revealed.

Brown has continued to practice with the team and is expected to play in Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

This could change if the NFL steps in and places him on the commissioner's exempt list, which would keep him away from team activities. Taylor is expected to meet with the league next week while Brown will also have his own meeting in the future.