Mike Williams out vs. Dolphins with Back Injury; 6 Chargers Unlikely to Play

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers receiver Mike Williams has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins due to a back injury.

On Friday, the Chargers announced five players would be held out of the Week 4 contest, with receiver Travis Benjamin also listed as doubtful:

Of note, the 0-3 Dolphins have been outscored 133-16 this season.

Williams previously sustained a knee injury in the second half of Los Angeles' season-opening win against the Indianapolis Colts.

Head coach Anthony Lynn told reporters he was "concerned" about that injury leading into Week 2 vs. the Detroit Lions. Williams wound up starting and had a season-high 83 receiving yards in a 13-10 loss.

The Chargers started this season missing a number of key starters. Cornerback Trevor Williams (quadriceps) and linebacker Jatavis Brown (ankle) sat out against the Colts. Offensive lineman Russell Okung is out indefinitely recovering from a pulmonary embolism.

Losing Williams, and possibly Benjamin, only compounds the problems for Los Angeles' offense. Tight end Hunter Henry is expected to miss four to six weeks with a fractured left knee, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Keenan Allen will remain the Chargers' No. 1 option at wide receiver, with Geremy Davis and Dontrelle Inman likely among those who will see an increase in action with Williams out.