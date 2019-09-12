Browns Ban Eric Smith for Pouring Beer on Logan Ryan, but Fan Wasn't at the Game

Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns banned a red-haired man named Eric Smith for pouring beer on Tennessee Titans cornerback Logan Ryan.

It just appears they've banned the wrong one.

Smith, a local DJ, tweeted he got a call from the Browns on Wednesday informing him he is banned from the stadium—despite the fact that he hasn't been to a game since 2010. In fact, there were photos posted online purportedly of Smith DJing a wedding Sunday:

Smith also posted photographic evidence that shows the differences between himself and the fan:

"Our investigation of the fan incident on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium remains ongoing," the Browns said in a statement. "While we are continuing to gather information and have been in contact with multiple people as part of that process, we have not explicitly identified the individual involved or taken any formal action of punishment at this time. We will have no further comment until the investigation is complete.”

Ryan expressed his anger at the situation on Twitter following the game:

Smith told WKYC that Browns vice president of ticket sales and service Bob Sivik refused to listen to the contention that he wasn't the fan. The WKYC report notes a few differences as well, including a tattoo on Smith's right arm that was not present on the fan throwing the beer. Smith's wife also said he's "not that skinny."