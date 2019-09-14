Every NFL Team's Biggest Breakout Candidate

0 of 32

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

One week makes for a small sample size in the NFL, but it certainly can bring signs of things to come.

Last season, for example, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passed for 256 yards and four touchdowns in his season opener. That performance could have been a fluke, of course, but it wasn't. It was the beginning of one of the biggest breakout seasons in recent memory.

With one full week of the 2019 season complete, now is the perfect time to consider this year's potential breakout stars. While there may be no Mahomes-like rise in 2019, every team has at least one player with the potential to go from mediocrity to megastar this season.

Using Week 1, the preseason and a little bit of projection, we'll determine who those players are and why they could break out in 2019. Players with a Pro Bowl or All-Pro nod on their resumes won't be eligible.