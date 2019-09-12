NFL TV Schedule 2019: Week 2 Coverage Map Listings for Every Game

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

While NFL football is not a regional sport the way that baseball is, fans are still at the mercy of regional broadcast market when it comes to watching games—with a few obvious exceptions.

There are several nationally televised games each week, typically on Thursday, Sunday and Monday nights. Fans can also watch out-of-market games with a subscription to DirecTV's Sunday Ticket. Otherwise, your Sunday afternoon options are limited to whatever local CBS and Fox affiliates have programmed.

For fans of out-of-market teams, preparation is key. If your favorite team will be on the local broadcast, great! If not, you may need to plot out a trip to a friend's house or to the local watering hole to see your team in action.

What games will you be able to catch this week? Let's take a look. According to 506 Sports, here's the Week 2 coverage map for NFL games:

Thursday, September 12

8:20 P.M. ET



Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers, NFL Network



Broadcast Area: National

Sunday, September 15

1 p.m. ET

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans, CBS

Broadcast Area: This game will basically be limited to the Indianapolis and Tennessee markets and their surrounding areas.

Buffalo Bills at New York Giants, CBS

Broadcast Area: The Buffalo Bills-New York Giants matchup will be broadcast in the Buffalo, New York and Philadelphia markets, as well as parts of Virginia and Wyoming.

Los Angeles Chargers at Detroit Lions, CBS

Broadcast Area: The game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit Lions will be available in the Detroit, Los Angeles and Denver markets, as well as much of the Chicago market and northwestern Ohio.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans, CBS

Broadcast Area: This game will be available in the Jacksonville market, most of Texans outside of the Dallas market and parts of Tennessee, New Mexico and Oklahoma.

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins, CBS

Broadcast Area: Fans of the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins will get to watch their teams if they reside in the New England and Miami markets, the New Orleans, Atlanta and Carolina markets, most of eastern Ohio, eastern Kentucky, eastern Pennsylvania or West Virginia outside of the D.C. market.

Arizona Cardinals at Baltimore Ravens, Fox

Broadcast Area: This game will be limited to the Arizona and Baltimore markets.

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Redskins, Fox

Broadcast Area: This game will essentially be broadcast in the entire southern U.S. with the exception of the Arizona market and a small swath in southern Florida. It will also appear in the Philadelphia market and most of New England and New York, outside of the Buffalo and New York City markets.

Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers, Fox

Broadcast Area: The Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers game will be broadcast in the Seattle, Pittsburgh, Cleveland and Buffalo markets. It will also be shown in Oregon, Idaho, western Montana, and parts of West Virginia and northeastern Kentucky.

San Francisco 49ers at Cincinnati Bengals, Fox

Broadcast Area: This game will be limited to the Cincinnati and San Francisco markets as well as western Nevada.



Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers, Fox

Broadcast Area: This NFC North rivalry game will be broadcast in the Minnesota, Green Bay, Chicago and Indianapolis markets. It will also be shown in the Fort Myers area of Florida.

4:05 p.m. ET

Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland Raiders, CBS



Broadcast Area: The lone late CBS matchup, the Kansas City Chiefs and Oakland Raiders game will be broadcast in the majority of the western U.S., with the exception of Los Angeles and Denver markets and part of Wyoming. It will additionally appear in the Cincinnati, Washington, Baltimore and Pittsburgh markets.

4:25 p.m. ET

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams, Fox



Broadcast Area: The rematch of last year's NFC Championship Game will be broadcast in essentially all eastern, western and southern markets.

Chicago Bears at Denver Broncos, Fox

Broadcast Area: Most midwestern markets—Indianapolis, Chicago, Detroit, Green Bay, Minnesota and Denver—will feature the Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos game in the late afternoon.



8:20 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Eagles at Atlanta Falcons, NBC



Broadcast Area: National

Monday, September 16

8:15 p.m. ET

Cleveland Browns at New York Jets



Broadcast Area: National