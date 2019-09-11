California State Senate Passes 'Fair Pay to Play' Bill for College Sports

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 11, 2019

A woman uses an umbrella as it rains at the Capitol, Thursday, May 16, 2019, in Sacramento, Calif. A late-spring storm with a winter-like potency moved through California, adding to the Sierra Nevada snowpack and rainfall accumulations that were already well above normal. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

The California State Senate unanimously passed SB206, also known as the Fair Pay to Play Act, according to the Los Angeles Times' Nathan Fenno.

Gov. Gavin Newsom now has 12 days to either sign or veto the bill, which would allow student-athletes in the state to profit from the use of their names, images and likenesses.

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

