California State Senate Passes 'Fair Pay to Play' Bill for College Sports

The California State Senate unanimously passed SB206, also known as the Fair Pay to Play Act, according to the Los Angeles Times' Nathan Fenno.

Gov. Gavin Newsom now has 12 days to either sign or veto the bill, which would allow student-athletes in the state to profit from the use of their names, images and likenesses.

