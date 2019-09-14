Fantasy Football 2019: Best Buy-Low Trade Targets

0 of 8

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

It's Week 2 of the NFL season, which means it's the perfect time for fantasy managers to buy low on players who started off with underwhelming performances. You should take some time to scroll through rosters in your league and attempt to pry good assets away from impatient owners.

Like the real NFL season, every game counts in the fantasy realm. Standard leagues have 14-15 weeks to pile up wins for a playoff spot. Sometimes, it's best to see the big picture and buy low on a player who can help your squad down the stretch.

This week, you're probably one of the many managers who picked up either running back Malcolm Brown or wide receivers Marquise Brown, John Ross III or Terry McLaurin. Now, try to flip those hot pickups for more proven commodities.

We all love to own the new big thing, but that mindset can work against even the savviest fantasy football owners. Let's take a look instead at eight players to target in buy-low trade offers.