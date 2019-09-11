Former NFL QB Ryan Mallett Arrested for DWI After Crashing Car in Arkansas

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 11, 2019

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett warms up before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney)
James Kenney/Associated Press

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett was arrested for driving while intoxicated Tuesday after crashing his car in Arkansas. 

TMZ reported Mallett crashed into another vehicle when he crossed over the center line around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. He registered a .08 blood alcohol content, which is the legal limit.

Police also charged Mallett with careless prohibited driving.

Mallett, 31, played seven seasons in the NFL from 2011-2017 with the New England Patriots, Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens. He never lived up to his billing as a third-round pick, finishing his NFL career with 1,835 yards passing and nine touchdowns against 10 interceptions.

Mallett was recently among the players who accepted an invite to the inaugural XFL draft in October. It's unclear if the arrest will affect Mallett's status in the XFL, which has publicly taken a hardline stance on players with criminal records.

However, there have been mentions of Johnny Manziel playing in the XFL, so it's possible that stance has been relaxed. 

