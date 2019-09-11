Bruce Cassidy, Bruins Agree on Multiyear Contract Extension

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistSeptember 11, 2019

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 16: Head coach Bruce Cassidy of the Boston Bruins speaks to the media after defeating the Carolina Hurricanes in Game Four to win the Eastern Conference Finals during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on May 16, 2019 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The Boston Bruins announced Wednesday they reached an agreement with head coach Bruce Cassidy on a multiyear contract extension.

Cassidy led the Bruins to the 2019 Stanley Cup Final before losing to the St. Louis Blues in seven games. Financial terms of his new deal were not immediately released.

                  

