Sammy Watkins, Mecole Hardman, Chiefs Fantasy Outlook After Tyreek Hill's Injury

The Kansas City Chiefs passing game could face another shake-up after wide receiver Tyreek Hill suffered a strained hamstring during the team's 24-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night.

Head coach Andy Reid confirmed Hill's hamstring injury after the game. The 25-year-old pulled up limping after an incomplete pass in his direction on the Chiefs' opening drive. He went to the locker room and then later returned to the sideline, but he never re-entered the game.

Let's check out how other key members of the Chiefs receiving corps could be impacted in the world of fantasy football if Hill is sidelined moving forward after previously missing time with a collarbone injury.

Sammy Watkins

Watkins has always featured the game-breaking ability to become a premier wideout. He showcased that high-end ability in the Chiefs' Week 1 triumph over the Jacksonville Jaguars when he racked up nine catches for 198 yards and three touchdowns.

Watkins had just two catches on three targets for 26 yards against the Chargers.

He's often lacked consistency throughout his career dating back to stints with the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills, who selected him with the fourth overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft. That's why he entered the year with no more than 65 catches in any season despite his obvious talent.

And he stagnated after his huge Week 1 performance, becoming a major fantasy non-factor. Another stint as the top target in the Chiefs' high-powered offense gives him some potential, and he'll likely produce a big game or two. But his inconsistency makes him nothing more than a flex option.

Mecole Hardman

Hardman, who was ticketed for a complementary role after the Chiefs selected him in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft, has now been thrust into the fantasy spotlight twice as a rookie.

He's still unlikely to receive constant enough targets from superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes to warrant a spot in lineups on a weekly basis. He was targeted four times Monday night, catching two balls for 13 yards.

The 21-year-old University of Georgia product warrants a roster spot in all formats because of his projected place within one of the league's best offenses. He's a matchup flex play at this stage, though.

Travis Kelce

Kelce is already one of the top players at a weak fantasy position, so his overall status doesn't change much with Hill sidelined. That said, his fantasy owners can expect an uptick in scoring because he's the best bet for touchdowns with Watkins and Hardman more of big-play threats than red-zone weapons.

Kelce caught fire in the second half against L.A. He led the Chiefs with 10 targets in the game, and six of his seven catches came in the second half. He finished with 92 yards and one touchdown:

Place him in your starting lineup with confidence every week, and he should be one of fantasy's most valuable players for the duration of the Chiefs' No. 1 receiver's latest absence.