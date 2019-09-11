USA Eliminated from 2019 FIBA World Cup After Shocking 89-79 Loss to France

Zhizhao Wu/Getty Images

France eliminated the United States from the FIBA World Cup on Wednesday with an 89-79 quarterfinal victory at Dongguan Basketball Center in Dongguan, China.

The loss ended Team USA's 58-game international winning streak in non-exhibition games involving NBA players. It also ensured that there will be a new FIBA World Cup champion for the first time since Spain won the tournament in 2006.

The Americans were dominated on the glass, with France out-rebounding them by a 44-28 margin. Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert was front and center in that regard, as he finished with 21 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks. Orlando Magic guard Evan Fournier also had a big game for the French with 22 points.



Team USA's lone offensive star was Gobert's Jazz teammate, Donovan Mitchell, who registered a game-high 29 points. Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker, meanwhile, was held to 10 points on 2-of-9 shooting.



With the win, France will move on to face Argentina in the semifinals Friday, with the winner of that game earning the right to play for the FIBA World Cup.

