NFL Week 2 Picks: Game-by-Game Over/Under Predictions

John Raoux/Associated Press

It's fair to say that Week 1 of the 2019 NFL season included some on-field surprises. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns—two potential contenders on paper—played absolutely terribly, the Miami Dolphins completely folded, and the New England Patriots...well, they're still the Patriots.

There were some shocking injuries in Week 1 as well. Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles landed on injured reserve, Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice sustained yet another knee problem, and Kansas City Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill suffered a sternoclavicular joint injury that is likely to sideline him for several weeks.

In short, the perception of who's good, who's bad and who's healthy is quite different than it was a week ago. It can all change again in Week 2, though, depending on where the wins and losses fall.

Here, you'll find predictions for some wins and losses, along with the latest lines and over/unders from Caesars.

NFL Week 2 Lines, Over/Unders and Predictions

Thursday, September 12



Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+7, 49.5 o/u) at Carolina Panthers: Panthers 30-22

Sunday, September 15

Arizona Cardinals (+13.5, 46.5 o/u) at Baltimore Ravens: Ravens 31-21

Buffalo Bills (-2.5, 44 o/u) at New York Giants: Bills 20-17

Dallas Cowboys (-5, 46 o/u) at Washington Redskins: Cowboys 28-23

Indianapolis Colts (+3, 45 o/u) at Tennessee Titans: Titans 31-24

Jacksonville Jaguars (+9, 43 o/u) at Houston Texans: Texans 33-20

Los Angeles Chargers (-2.5, 48 o/u) at Detroit Lions: Chargers 24-23

Minnesota Vikings (+3, 44.5 o/u) at Green Bay Packers: Packers 23-20

New England Patriots (-18.5, 48.5 o/u) at Miami Dolphins: Patriots 30-14

San Francisco 49ers (+1.5, 45 o/u) at Cincinnati Bengals: Bengals 26-23

Seattle Seahawks (+4.5, 45.5) at Pittsburgh Steelers: Seahawks 28-27

Kansas City Chiefs (-7.5, 53 o/u) at Oakland Raiders: Chiefs 34-27

Chicago Bears (-2/5, 40 o/u) at Denver Broncos: Bears 24-20

New Orleans Saints (+2.5, 53 o/u) at Los Angeles Rams: Saints 34-31

Philadelphia Eagles (-1.5, 51 o/u) at Atlanta Falcons: Eagles 28-24

Monday, September 16

Cleveland Browns (-2.5, 46 o/u) at New York Jets: Browns 27-24

Jaguars at Texans

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

As previously mentioned, the Jaguars lost starting quarterback Foles to a broken clavicle. This means they're likely to start rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew against the Houston Texans on Sunday.

The good news for Jacksonville is that Minshew played surprisingly well in his debut. He completed 22 of 25 passes for 275 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

The not-so-good news is that the 23-year-old did it against a bad Chiefs defense. The Houston Texans won't be as easy to carve up, and they'll have some tape on the Washington State product.

While the offensive line is still an issue for the Texans, the offense as a whole looked tremendous on Monday night against the New Orleans Saints. The backfield combination of Carlos Hyde and Duke Johnson is serviceable, while Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins are as dangerous as ever.

Don't expect Houston to rack up the points quite like Kansas City did, but they should have little trouble handling their divisional foes at home. There should be more than enough offense in this game to hit the over.

Patriots at Dolphins

The Patriots shellacked the Steelers on Sunday night, and now they'll travel to take on the Dolphins, who seemed to quit before their opener even got underway. Losing 59-10 at home is bad. Having players immediately request trades is even worse.

According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, at least three players have requested to be dealt from Miami.

However, a nearly 19-point spread is a lot to overcome, and it's uncommon at the NFL level. The Dolphins have a history of playing the Patriots tough in Miami—they won there last season, thanks to a last-second score—and New England tends to struggle in South Beach.

No one should be predicting an upset this time around, but there's a good chance New England only wins by two scores, not three. This would still represent a good win for the Patriots, who appear as dangerous as they were a year ago.

The over/under here may be a tad high too. That Sunday night domination of the Steelers only included 36 total points.

Chiefs at Raiders

Can the Chiefs see off the Oakland Raiders by more than a touchdown? That's a good question, especially after we saw the Raiders play tremendous team football against the Denver Broncos in Week 1.

The easier question to answer is whether there will be 53 points scored in this one. Oakland dropped 21 against a good Broncos defense, and the Chiefs dropped 40 against a good Jaguars defense.

Oakland could be without cornerback Gareon Conley and safety Johnathan Abram, while the Kansas City defense is still adjusting to coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's scheme.

This game has the makings of a potential quarterback shootout, and it's going to be fun to watch. Patrick Mahomes picked up where he left off last season, while Derek Carr appears to have returned to Pro Bowl form.

The loss of Hill will hurt the Chiefs a bit, but Sammy Watkins, who had 198 yards and three touchdowns receiving, did a great job of taking over the No. 1 receiver role.

There should be points aplenty in this one.