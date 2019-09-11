Fantasy Football Week 2 Cheat Sheet: Identifying Sleepers for Deep Leagues

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Whether you're filling out your roster in a deep league or scouring for some sleepers to keep an eye on, we've got you covered like butter on bread.

With just one week of football to work with, we're complementing our initial list of Week 2 waiver priorities with some additional fantasy targets who may have been slept on.

While our initial list consisted of players who are owned in under 33 percent of Yahoo fantasy leagues, this edition will be comprised of guys who are owned in under 10 percent of leagues and did not make the first cut.

As usual, our primary rationale is the eye test as backed by usage data (snap count, targets and rush attempts, per Pro Football Reference and Football Guys).

Quarterbacks

Gardner Minshew, Jacksonville Jaguars

0 percent owned

Passing: 22/25, 275 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT

Rushing: 1 CAR, 6 YDS

"I don't scratch my head unless it itches and I don't dance unless I hear some music. I will not be intimidated. That's just the way it is." As Minshew quoted from Remember the Titans, he is not fazed by much. And his play backed it up as he turned in a strong performance after Nick Foles went out with a broken left clavicle. Jaguars receiver D.J. Chark echoed those sentiments, telling Darin Gantt of Pro Football Talk that Minshew is simply "fearless." If you need a quarterback sleeper, the mustachioed rookie in Florida might be worth calling upon.

Running Backs

Gus Edwards, Baltimore Ravens

3 percent owned

Rushing: 17 CAR, 56 YDS

Snaps: 38 percent, Red-Zone Carries: 50 percent

The game was well in hand for the Ravens, so Edwards kept the pedal down and brought Baltimore home, pacing the team in carries and red-zone attempts. Although he is a less talented receiver than Mark Ingram and Justice Hill, Edwards is a strong runner who could earn more carries and the coveted goal-line work.

Dare Ogunbowale, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

8 percent owned

Receiving: 5 TGTs, 4 REC, 33 YDS

Snaps: 39 percent, RB Targets: 50 percent

Ogunbowale may have disappointed some who expected a breakout performance, but he still paced the Bucs backfield in snaps as they trailed and solidified himself as the team's best receiving back. Worth keeping an eye on, as neither Peyton Barber nor Ronald Jones really took a hold of the featured role.

Rex Burkhead, New England Patriots

5 percent owned

Rushing: 8 CAR, 44 YDS

Receiving: 8 TGTs, 5 REC, 41 YDS

Snaps: 46 percent, Red-Zone Looks: 57.1 percent, RB Targets: 53.3 percent

Burkhead's involvement may have been due to New England's heavy lead, but the Patriots will probably lead a lot this season. If he's going to continue earning this much of a workload, including passing and goal-line work, then he could develop into a strong fantasy play.

Wide Receivers

Cole Beasley, Buffalo Bills

6 percent owned

Receiving: 9 TGTs, 5 REC, 40 YDS

Beasley trailed only John Brown in targets (by one) and figures to be Josh Allen's top check-down option. A chance for real PPR value.

Miles Boykin, Baltimore Ravens

4 percent owned

Receiving: 1 TGT, 5 YDS, 1 TD

Small sample size, but worth keeping an eye on as the Ravens barely had to throw and Boykin still played five percent more of the team's snaps than Marquise Brown.

A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans

3 percent owned

Receiving: 4 TGTs, 3 REC, 100 YDS

The lesser-heralded rookie receiver out of Ole Miss, Brown trailed Corey Davis and Tajae Sharpe in snaps this week, but he still got more targets than both. In fact, Adam Humphries is the only other Titans receiver to pull in a catch—suggesting Brown's rapport with Marcus Mariota could be legitimate.

Chris Conley, Jacksonville Jaguars

1 percent owned

Receiving: 7 TGTs, 6 REC, 97 YDS, 1 TD

It was a big performance against his former team, but Conley impressed and should warrant deeper-league consideration.

Cody Latimer, New York Giants

0 percent owned

Receiving: 8 TGTs, 3 REC, 74 YDS

Latimer paced Giants receivers in targets, catches and yardage against the Dallas Cowboys. He seems to be the team's deep threat, and for a team that will probably need to pass a lot, that could mean big things.

Preston Williams, Miami Dolphins