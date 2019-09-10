Report: Demaryius Thomas Traded to Jets; Patriots Receive 2021 6th-Round Pick

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The New York Jets have acquired veteran receiver Demaryius Thomas in a trade with the New England Patriots, sending a 2021 sixth-round pick to the AFC East rival, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Patriots suddenly have a surplus at receiver after signing Antonio Brown following his surprise release from the Oakland Raiders. Thomas was inactive for Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers while dealing with a hamstring injury.

