Report: Demaryius Thomas Traded to Jets; Patriots Receive 2021 6th-Round Pick

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 10, 2019

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 29: Demaryius Thomas #88 of the New England Patriots celebrates after scoring a touchdwon during the preseason game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on August 29, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The New York Jets have acquired veteran receiver Demaryius Thomas in a trade with the New England Patriots, sending a 2021 sixth-round pick to the AFC East rival, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. 

The Patriots suddenly have a surplus at receiver after signing Antonio Brown following his surprise release from the Oakland Raiders. Thomas was inactive for Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers while dealing with a hamstring injury.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

