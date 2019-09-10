Report: Rich Paul, Klutch Sports to Create NFL Division Led by Damarius Bilbo

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 10, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 29: Sports Agent Rich Paul is seen during the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Charlotte Hornets on March 29, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images)
Chris Elise/Getty Images

Arguably the most powerful agent in the NBA is moving into NFL representation. 

Rich Paul's Klutch Sports Group reportedly is working on a deal to hire agent Damarius Bilbo to run a new football division, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Bilbo, 36, currently lists 16 NFL players as clients, including holdout running back Melvin Gordon. He was suspended for three months and fined earlier this year for violating regulations when an $18,000 marketing contract for Jarvis Landry was deposited in his account.

An investigation found that the funds, which Bilbo later transferred to Landry, were deposited in his account by mistake.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

