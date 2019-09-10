Report: Rich Paul, Klutch Sports to Create NFL Division Led by Damarius Bilbo

Chris Elise/Getty Images

Arguably the most powerful agent in the NBA is moving into NFL representation.

Rich Paul's Klutch Sports Group reportedly is working on a deal to hire agent Damarius Bilbo to run a new football division, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Bilbo, 36, currently lists 16 NFL players as clients, including holdout running back Melvin Gordon. He was suspended for three months and fined earlier this year for violating regulations when an $18,000 marketing contract for Jarvis Landry was deposited in his account.

An investigation found that the funds, which Bilbo later transferred to Landry, were deposited in his account by mistake.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.