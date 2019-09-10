Super Bowl 2020 Odds: Patriots Huge Favorites over Chiefs After Week 1

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 10, 2019

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 08: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots makes a pass during the game between the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

A dominant opening game leaves the New England Patriots as the heavy favorite to win another Super Bowl.

The defending champions destroyed the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 with a 33-3 win, dominating in all facets of the game. This is before the squad had the chance to add seven-time Pro Bowl receiver Antonio Brown to the offense, handing Tom Brady another weapon and potentially giving the team an unstoppable passing attack. 

This is enough to put the team at +250 to win the Super Bowl ($100 bet wins $250), two times better than anyone else in the league.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs are also a top bet at 5-1 after a 40-26 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes doesn't seem to have missed a beat over the offseason after finishing with 378 passing yards and three touchdowns.

The Cleveland Browns still have relatively high odds at 25-1 despite their disappointing showing in Week 1. Baker Mayfield and company entered the season with as much hype as anyone in football, but a 43-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans may have changed the outlook.

It seems the loss hasn't added too much value to the bet, with oddsmakers still believing in the talent on the roster.

The same can't be said about the Miami Dolphins, which sit at 2,000-1 after an embarrassing 59-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. It was clear the team was rebuilding after trading away Laremy Tunsil and Kenny Stills before the start of the season, but few expected it to be this bad.

Still, it might be worth the longshot bet if you think there's any chance the team can turn things around going into Week 2.

