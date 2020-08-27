Report: Joe Mixon Dealing with Migraines; 'Optimism' Bengals RB Will Return Soon

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon has been unavailable in recent practices because of migraines.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Mixon wasn't on the practice field Wednesday, but there's "optimism" he can be back soon.

Mixon, 24, had an excellent 2018 season for the Bengals, rushing for 1,168 yards and eight scores. He also caught 43 passes for 296 yards and another touchdown, firmly establishing himself as the team's feature back.

He rushed for 1,137 yards and five scores in 2019, making him one of the few bright spots on Cincinnati's offense.

Injuries have already been a storyline in Mixon's career, however. He suffered an ankle sprain in the second half of the team's Week 1 loss to the Seattle Seahawks last season, missing the rest of the game. It didn't keep him out any additional games, however.

He also missed two games in his rookie season with a concussion and dealt with knee issues in 2018 that cost him two games. While he's never missed significant time because of injuries, the smaller knocks are starting to add up.

And the Bengals, quite simply, are a less effective offense without their feature back. Mixon's presence puts less pressure on the Bengals to beat teams through the air, keeping Cincy's offense balanced. Any absence from Mixon is less than ideal.

While he's out of action, veteran Giovani Bernard will take on a larger workload, while Trayveon Williams could see a major bump in carries as well. The sooner Mixon is able to return the better, however.