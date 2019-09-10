Former Raiders, Florida LB Neiron Ball Dies at 27

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

Former Oakland Raiders linebacker Neiron Ball died Tuesday at the age of 27.

Ball, a standout at the the University of Florida before the Raiders selected him in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL draft, underwent surgery for an arteriovenous malformation in his brain—a condition involving tangled blood vessels that can weaken the surrounding tissue—during his time with the Gators.

His sister, Natalie Ball Myricks, announced his death in a Facebook post.

"We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Neiron Ball on September 10, 2019 at 4:15 am," she wrote. "The Ball family is forever grateful for the prayers, donations, and immense support of Neiron and his recovery. Neiron was a very special and loving father, brother, and teammate. Neiron has transitioned to a place of peace."

Ball was a 4-star prospect when he signed with the Gators as part of their 2010 recruiting class.

The Jackson, Georgia native recorded 94 tackles, three sacks, a forced fumble and an interception in 43 games across four years at Florida.

He recorded five tackles and a sack in six appearances for the Raiders as a rookie in 2015 before getting placed on injured reserve. He was waived with an injury designation ahead of the 2016 season, which ultimately marked the end of his NFL career.

Ball was placed in a medically induced coma in September 2018 after a brain aneurysm ruptured.