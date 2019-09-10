Jerry Jones Talks Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper Contracts, Cowboys' Cap Space

Harry How/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday he believes contract extensions for quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper are imminent, but he admitted the team doesn't have unlimited financial resources after previous deals with running back Ezekiel Elliott and linebacker Jaylon Smith.

Roy White III provided comments Jones made during his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan radio in Dallas following the Cowboys' Week 1 victory over the New York Giants.

On Prescott: "As I've said so many times, nothing happens until both parties decide…it's time to go. I think we are fast approaching an agreement, but that's relative...to where we've been…that might just be my opinion, and not Dak's opinion."

On Cooper: "In the same sense, yes [it's imminent]."

On the team's cap space: "It's pretty obvious we've got a lot of talent on this team. We don't have enough money to go around."

Elliott split carries with backup Tony Pollard after missing all of training camp and the preseason while awaiting a new contract. He finished the contest with 53 yards and a touchdown on 13 rushing attempts. He added one catch for 10 yards.

Prescott and the passing game picked up the slack. The fourth-year quarterback completed 25 of his 32 throws for 405 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions.

"I don't think Sunday gave answers," Jones said on 105.3 The Fan about Dak's performance. "Sunday just showed, frankly, where he is. The good news is, he's going to improve a lot from here."

Cooper posted six catches for 106 yards and a score as part of the passing game's big day.

The Cowboys' offense will become more balanced as Elliott works his way back up to full speed, which usually equates to between 25 and 30 touches. But Sunday's win showed the aerial attack is explosive enough to win games on its own when needed.

Even after the big-money deals for Elliott and Smith, Dallas' financial outlook isn't dire despite Jones' comments. They have the eighth-most cap space for 2019 at $23.9 million and possess $88.4 million in projected space for 2020, per Spotrac.

That's promising for a team that already features a championship-contending core.

The Cowboys head out on the road to face the Washington Redskins in Week 2. Their first major test should come in Week 4 when they battle the New Orleans Saints, a fellow NFC title hopeful, on the road.