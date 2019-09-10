Michael Jordan Donates $1M to Hurricane Dorian Relief in Bahamas

Michael Jordan Donates $1M to Hurricane Dorian Relief in BahamasSeptember 10, 2019
Chuck Burton/Associated Press
Chicago Bulls legend and Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan has pledged to donate $1 million to Hurricane Dorian relief efforts in the Bahamas.
Jordan's manager, Estee Portnoy, released the following statement on his behalf:
The Basketball Hall of Famer, who is worth an estimated $1.9 billion per Forbes, noted that he frequents the Bahamas and owns property there.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
