Michael Jordan Donates $1M to Hurricane Dorian Relief in Bahamas

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistSeptember 10, 2019

Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan speaks to the media about hosting the NBA All-Star basketball game during a news conference in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Chicago Bulls legend and Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan has pledged to donate $1 million to Hurricane Dorian relief efforts in the Bahamas.

Jordan's manager, Estee Portnoy, released the following statement on his behalf:

The Basketball Hall of Famer, who is worth an estimated $1.9 billion per Forbes, noted that he frequents the Bahamas and owns property there.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

