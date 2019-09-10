Fantasy Football Week 2 Rankings: Flex and PPR Top 50 Outlook

Fantasy Football Week 2 Rankings: Flex and PPR Top 50 OutlookSeptember 10, 2019
One week is down, and there are 16 more to go in the 2019 NFL season. The season is shorter in the fantasy world, though, as some leagues will start their playoffs as soon as Week 12 or 13. Every week matters, and hopefully, you got yourself a win in the opening week.
Whether you're looking to continue your success or get it started in Week 2, managing your roster is key. You may find yourself with multiple star players at some positions, and choosing the right play can be difficult. Here, you'll find a little help in the form of PPR top-50 rankings
We'll run down the top 50 running backs, wide receivers and tight ends for Week 2 and take a closer look at some of the week's best matchups.
Top 50 Flex Players, PPR
1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers
2. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
3. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons
4. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints
5. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans
6. Le'Veon Bell, RB, New York Jets
7. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints
8. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys
9. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings
10. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
11. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns
12. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
13. Mark Ingram, RB, Baltimore Ravens
14. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers
15. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
16. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17. Sammy Watkins, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
18. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys
19. David Johnson, RB, Arizona Cardinals
20. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks
21. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
22. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers
23. Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams
24. Tyrell Williams, WR, Oakland Raiders
25. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings
26. Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams
27. Alshon Jeffery, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
28. Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions
29. Josh Jacobs, RB, Oakland Raiders
30. Julian Edelman, WR, New England Patriots
31. Evan Engram, TE, New York Giants
32. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns
33. James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
34. Kerryon Johnson, RB, Detroit Lions
35. T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts
36. Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles
37. John Ross, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
38. Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Arizona Cardinals
39. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
40. Josh Gordon, WR, New England Patriots
41. Marlon Mack, RB, Indianapolis Colts
42 Sony Michel, RB, New England Patriots
43. Devonta Freeman, RB, Atlanta Falcons
44. Allen Robinson, RB, Chicago Bears
45. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks
46. James White, RB, New England Patriots
47. Tarik Cohen, RB, Chicago Bears
48. Matt Breida, RB, San Francisco 49ers
49. Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
50. Hunter Henry, TE, Los Angeles Chargers
Le'Veon Bell vs. Cleveland Browns
Le'Veon Bell had a strong fantasy debut with the New York Jets, despite going up against a tough Buffalo Bills defense. While he was held to just 60 yards on the ground, he also added six catches for 32 more yards and a touchdown.
On Monday night, Bell will face another stout defensive front, but again, he should find PPR success.
While the Cleveland Browns have a stellar defensive line—featuring the likes of Myles Garrett, Sheldon Richardson and Olivier Vernon—their linebacker corps is questionable and poor tackling remains an issue for the defense.
In Week 1, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry torched the Cleveland defense on a 75-yard touchdown reception. He also added 88 yards on the ground, and this is the kind of production we can likely expect from Bell.
While Bell may not rip off a 75-yarder, he should top 100 combined rushing and receiving yards with multiple receptions and a touchdown likely.
Tyrell Williams vs. Kansas City Chiefs
With Antonio Brown out, Tyrell Williams has become the No. 1 wideout for the Oakland Raiders. Fortunately, he's up to the challenge, as he proved with a six-catch, 105-yard outing against the Denver Broncos on Monday night.
This week, Williams has a terrific matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. While the Chiefs have taken steps to revamp their defense, the unit remains unimpressive. In Week 1, Jacksonville Jaguars wideout DJ Chark racked up 146 yards and a touchdown on just four receptions.
Chark played a chunk of the game with rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew under center.
Williams has chemistry with and the trust of quarterback Derek Carr, and he should test the Chiefs secondary deep early and often. He too should approach 150 yards receiving against the Chiefs.
DeAndre Hopkins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jaguars defense may still be talented, but it isn't the shutdown unit it appeared to be a couple of seasons ago. The Chiefs dropped 40 points on it in Week 1, and while that's largely a product of the offense and quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Houston Texans have their own rising start in Deshaun Watson.
Watson has undeniable chemistry with wideout DeAndre Hopkins, which was on full display against the New Orleans Saints. Hopkins caught eight passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns. He could produce even more against Jacksonville.
Chiefs wideout Sammy Watkins racked up 198 yards and three scores against the Jaguars in Week 1.
The one concern for Houston is an offensive line that remains bad even after the addition of Laremy Tunsil. Watson was sacked six times in the opener, and the Jaguars do possess a talented defensive front.
This could actually benefit Hopkins, though, as Watson may look for multiple quick passes instead of deep strikes—though those will come when opportunities arise. Hopkins could easily hit double-digit receptions in Week 2.
Need more help with your fantasy football lineup?
