Fantasy Football Week 2 Rankings: Flex and PPR Top 50 Outlook

One week is down, and there are 16 more to go in the 2019 NFL season. The season is shorter in the fantasy world, though, as some leagues will start their playoffs as soon as Week 12 or 13. Every week matters, and hopefully, you got yourself a win in the opening week.

Whether you're looking to continue your success or get it started in Week 2, managing your roster is key. You may find yourself with multiple star players at some positions, and choosing the right play can be difficult. Here, you'll find a little help in the form of PPR top-50 rankings

We'll run down the top 50 running backs, wide receivers and tight ends for Week 2 and take a closer look at some of the week's best matchups.

Top 50 Flex Players, PPR

1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

2. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

3. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons

4. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

5. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans

6. Le'Veon Bell, RB, New York Jets

7. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

8. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

9. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

10. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

11. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns

12. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

13. Mark Ingram, RB, Baltimore Ravens

14. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

15. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

16. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

17. Sammy Watkins, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

18. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys

19. David Johnson, RB, Arizona Cardinals

20. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks

21. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

22. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

23. Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams

24. Tyrell Williams, WR, Oakland Raiders

25. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings

26. Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams

27. Alshon Jeffery, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

28. Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions

29. Josh Jacobs, RB, Oakland Raiders

30. Julian Edelman, WR, New England Patriots

31. Evan Engram, TE, New York Giants

32. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

33. James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

34. Kerryon Johnson, RB, Detroit Lions

35. T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts

36. Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

37. John Ross, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

38. Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Arizona Cardinals

39. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

40. Josh Gordon, WR, New England Patriots

41. Marlon Mack, RB, Indianapolis Colts

42 Sony Michel, RB, New England Patriots

43. Devonta Freeman, RB, Atlanta Falcons

44. Allen Robinson, RB, Chicago Bears

45. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks

46. James White, RB, New England Patriots

47. Tarik Cohen, RB, Chicago Bears

48. Matt Breida, RB, San Francisco 49ers

49. Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

50. Hunter Henry, TE, Los Angeles Chargers

Le'Veon Bell vs. Cleveland Browns

Le'Veon Bell had a strong fantasy debut with the New York Jets, despite going up against a tough Buffalo Bills defense. While he was held to just 60 yards on the ground, he also added six catches for 32 more yards and a touchdown.

On Monday night, Bell will face another stout defensive front, but again, he should find PPR success.

While the Cleveland Browns have a stellar defensive line—featuring the likes of Myles Garrett, Sheldon Richardson and Olivier Vernon—their linebacker corps is questionable and poor tackling remains an issue for the defense.

In Week 1, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry torched the Cleveland defense on a 75-yard touchdown reception. He also added 88 yards on the ground, and this is the kind of production we can likely expect from Bell.

While Bell may not rip off a 75-yarder, he should top 100 combined rushing and receiving yards with multiple receptions and a touchdown likely.

Tyrell Williams vs. Kansas City Chiefs

With Antonio Brown out, Tyrell Williams has become the No. 1 wideout for the Oakland Raiders. Fortunately, he's up to the challenge, as he proved with a six-catch, 105-yard outing against the Denver Broncos on Monday night.

This week, Williams has a terrific matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. While the Chiefs have taken steps to revamp their defense, the unit remains unimpressive. In Week 1, Jacksonville Jaguars wideout DJ Chark racked up 146 yards and a touchdown on just four receptions.

Chark played a chunk of the game with rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew under center.

Williams has chemistry with and the trust of quarterback Derek Carr, and he should test the Chiefs secondary deep early and often. He too should approach 150 yards receiving against the Chiefs.

DeAndre Hopkins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars defense may still be talented, but it isn't the shutdown unit it appeared to be a couple of seasons ago. The Chiefs dropped 40 points on it in Week 1, and while that's largely a product of the offense and quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Houston Texans have their own rising start in Deshaun Watson.

Watson has undeniable chemistry with wideout DeAndre Hopkins, which was on full display against the New Orleans Saints. Hopkins caught eight passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns. He could produce even more against Jacksonville.

Chiefs wideout Sammy Watkins racked up 198 yards and three scores against the Jaguars in Week 1.

The one concern for Houston is an offensive line that remains bad even after the addition of Laremy Tunsil. Watson was sacked six times in the opener, and the Jaguars do possess a talented defensive front.

This could actually benefit Hopkins, though, as Watson may look for multiple quick passes instead of deep strikes—though those will come when opportunities arise. Hopkins could easily hit double-digit receptions in Week 2.

