Week 2 Fantasy Football Projections: Streaming Options Likely on the Waiver Wire

Susan Walsh/Associated Press

Well, that was certainly eventful.

Week 1 of the 2019 NFL season is done, and wow—it was equal parts thrill ride and regular reminders of how quickly and dramatically the fantasy football landscape can change.

In some cases, that's awful news. There were frankly too many notable injuries to count, which highlighted how this remains a sport of attrition as much as anything else.

But in other areas, we felt the full refreshment of new beginnings and the opportunities that come along with them. Fantasy players who weren't on your radar before Thursday, Sunday or Monday should probably be on your roster once your waiver window opens.

To help identify some worthwhile additions, we have identified a streaming option—available in more than 50 percent of Yahoo Sports leagues, per FantasyPros—at every offensive position.

Quarterback: Andy Dalton, Cincinnati Bengals (10 Percent Owned)

Andy Dalton has been a fantasy tease before. As any of his previous owners can attest, one monster week doesn't guarantee another.

But Sunday felt bigger than a one-week phenomenon. Even if Seattle's defense isn't what it once was, visiting quarterbacks just don't go into CenturyLink Field and leave it with a passing line of 35-of-51 for 418 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Plus, statistical outliers in fantasy are easier to trust when they are preceded by a tangible change. In this case, this was Dalton's debut under first-year Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, and it sounds like the signal-caller enjoyed the new offensive approach.

"We were encouraged by everything we did," Dalton told reporters.

If the 31-year-old can cut loose against the Seahawks in Seattle, he could have a field day against a visiting San Francisco 49ers defense that allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks last season, per Yahoo.

Running Back: Adrian Peterson, Washington Redskins (37 Percent Owned)

Fantasy fortunes can change in an instant: Look no further than Adrian Peterson for proof.

This past Sunday, the 34-year-old received the first healthy scratch of his career. Come Sunday, he could well be pressed into featured-back duties with Derrius Guice likely losing time to a knee injury.

No one should expect to see vintage Peterson. At his peak, he was a generational talent. Those players are never found on the waiver wire.

But something like his 2018 form is worth having on the roster. He rushed for more than 90 yards seven times last season and found the end zone on six occasions in those contests.

Peterson's lack of efficiency and limited involvement in the passing game make him susceptible to the occasional dud, but he should have the volume needed to be an impact addition.

Wide Receiver: John Ross, Cincinnati Bengals (9 Percent Owned)

Something special might have taken place in Seattle this weekend.

If John Ross really figured out how to use his record-setting speed, then best of luck to any defenders forced to deal with him the rest of the way.

As ESPN's Field Yates wrote, the 23-year-old's ceiling is too high to ignore:

"Perhaps the light has gone on for Ross in Year 3 or perhaps the new system—led by head coach Zac Taylor—ignited his outstanding Week 1, as Ross torched the Seahawks for a pair of touchdowns on seven catches and 158 yards. Ross legitimately has world-class speed but has been inconsistent through two seasons. He played 81% of the Bengals' snaps, and the offensive outfit looked much tidier under Taylor. I'm in on Ross' upside."

Banking on consistency in production or health with Ross isn't the safest bet, but the risk is minimal when you're talking about a waiver-wire addition. If he booms, you could have a soaring superstar on your hands; if he busts, you cut ties in a week or two and search for the next hidden gem.

As with Dalton, an identifiable difference happened with Ross' breakthrough, and that could give it some lasting power. At the very least, he is an intriguing option against San Francisco's defense.

Tight End: Darren Waller, Oakland Raiders (42 Percent Owned)

Not to distract from Darren Waller—who was an industry favorite before turning eight targets into seven receptions for 70 yards on Monday—but we need to start the tight end discussion elsewhere.

If T.J. Hockenson is available in your league, stop reading this article and go claim him. He's just beyond our threshold at 52 percent, but that means he's relatively widely available and might be the next young star at the position.

Now, getting back to Waller, the uber-athletic tight end did what he could to validate his offseason buzz with a strong 2019 debut.

The Raiders targeted the 26-year-old more than anyone during their 24-16 win over the Broncos, and he responded with a team high in receptions. Few fantasy owners would scoff at seven grabs and 70 yards from their tight ends; those who would aren't looking for streamers.

A converted wide receiver, Waller has mismatch potential. He stands 6'6", weighs 255 pounds and once registered a sub-4.5 40-yard dash. His size-speed combination is tough for any defense to handle, but it could be a nightmare for his Week 2 opponent, the Kansas City Chiefs, who allowed the most fantasy points to tight ends in 2018.