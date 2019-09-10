Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Smart Matchup Plays, Sleepers and More

Ralph Freso/Associated Press

Following Week 1, there are plenty of must-add players to target. Wideouts Marquise Brown and John Ross III fall into that category. Running back Malcolm Brown will also see a significant boost in owned percentages Tuesday. Who's flying under the radar after Sunday's performances?

For managers who want to preserve their free-agent acquisition dollars or have a low waiver-wire priority, don't worry about missing out on the popular names. Week 2 matchups will provide enough streamers and quality players to acquire and start in lineups.

The Buffalo Bills only scored 17 points Sunday, but we'll take a closer look at the team's offensive production. Two players stand out above the rest as a solid stack duo for Week 2—one of them has season-long appeal.

In addition to smart sleepers, who are available in fewer than 60 percent of Yahoo leagues as of Tuesday 1:30 a.m. ET, we'll highlight the smartest start 'em, sit 'em options for Week 2.

Smart Matchup Plays, QB

1. Cam Newton vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Start 'Em

2. Lamar Jackson vs. Arizona Cardinals: Start 'Em

3. Baker Mayfield vs. New York Jets: Start 'Em

4. Ben Roethlisberger vs. Seattle Seahawks: Sit 'Em

5. Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Sit 'Em

Smart Sleeper: Josh Allen vs. New York Giants (32 Percent Owned)

Statistically, Josh Allen didn't have an encouraging start to his 2019 campaign, but he pulled through a sloppy Week 1 performance to throw the go-ahead touchdown pass with three minutes left in the game.

The Bills signal-caller finished with 254 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions through the air with 38 yards plus a score on the ground.

In any given week, Allen could post big numbers because of his ability to tuck the football and run. Fantasy owners should plug him into their lineups for Week 2. He'll square off against the New York Giants who allowed the most passing yards (405) in Week 1.

The 23-year-old's big arm could lead to chunk plays against Big Blue. He's also equipped with multiple perimeter weapons to attack the secondary. Wideouts John Brown, Zay Jones and Cole Beasley could feast on a group that made Dak Prescott look like a near-flawless quarterback in Sunday's outing.

If the Giants make the necessary changes on the back end of the defense, Allen's legs can make up for modest passing numbers.

Smart Matchup Plays, RB

1. Austin Ekeler vs. Detroit Lions: Start 'Em

2. Duke Johnson Jr. vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Start 'Em

2. Chris Thompson vs. Dallas Cowboys: Start 'Em

4. Phillip Lindsay vs. Chicago Bears: Sit 'Em

5. Devonta Freeman vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Sit 'Em

Smart Sleeper: Giovani Bernard vs. San Francisco 49ers (14 Percent Owned)

In Week 1, running back Joe Mixon left the game early with an injury. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, he sprained his ankle but may play against the San Francisco 49ers.

For now, fantasy owners should have Giovani Bernard ready to insert into the RB2 or flex spots. Even if Mixon suits up, he'll likely yield touches to the backups as he plays through a minor injury.

In Mixon's absence, Bernard took over the lead role and finished with seven carries for 21 yards against the Seattle Seahawks. He'll play a softer run defense when the team hosts the 49ers for Week 2. San Francisco allowed an average 4.7 yards per carry in Sunday's matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Along with a potential boost in rushing attempts, Bernard will have more opportunities to showcase his reliable hands as a pass-catcher out of the backfield.

He's recorded at least 35 receptions in each season with the Bengals. If you need a high-end streamer, the 27-year-old may produce double-digit fantasy points in Week 2.

Smart Matchup Plays, WR

1. Marquise Brown vs. Arizona Cardinals: Start 'Em

2. Tyrell Williams vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Start 'Em

3. Mike Williams vs. Detroit Lions: Start 'Em

4. Larry Fitzgerald vs. Baltimore Ravens: Sit 'Em

5. Corey Davis vs. Indianapolis Colts: Sit 'Em

Smart Sleeper: John Brown vs. New York Giants (50 Percent Owned)

Here's a stack to keep an eye on this week and going forward—Allen and Brown in Buffalo. The tandem connected on the game-winning 38-yard touchdown play to beat the New York Jets Sunday. The wideout registered seven receptions for 123 yards with a touchdown and led the team in targets (10).

Last year, Brown also had a quick start, scoring three touchdowns within the first four games with the Baltimore Ravens. Even if he doesn't reach paydirt against the Giants, the 29-year-old will likely see several targets, which bodes well for his fantasy value in a matchup against the Giants pass defense—a unit that allowed 100-plus yards to two Cowboys wide receivers.

Look for Brown to stretch the field again in Week 2. He's still available in 50 percent of leagues and deserves immediate attention on the waiver wire as a roster keeper. This week, he makes the sleeper list.

Smart Matchup Plays, TE

1. Mark Andrews vs. Arizona Cardinals: Start 'Em

2. Jimmy Graham vs. Minnesota Vikings: Start 'Em

3. O.J. Howard vs. Carolina Panthers: Start 'Em

4. Vance McDonald vs. Seattle Seahawks: Sit 'Em

5. Eric Ebron vs. Tennessee Titans: Sit 'Em

Smart Sleeper: Darren Waller vs. Kansas City Chiefs (44 Percent Owned)

Those who tuned into the second half of the Monday Night Football doubleheader witnessed a potential rising fantasy star in the Oakland Raiders offense. Darren Waller flashed early and often against the Denver Broncos, logging seven catches for 70 yards.

More importantly, the 26-year-old led the Raiders in targets (eight), which indicates quarterback Derek Carr's trust in him. Oakland doesn't have a strong No. 2 wideout behind Tyrell Williams; perhaps that player hasn't emerged yet.

In the meantime, Waller seems like the No. 2 pass-catcher in the aerial attack. He may not be polished at the position like Jared Cook last year, but he has reliable hands, hauling in seven of his eight targets Monday.

If you were fortunate enough to acquire the Georgia Tech product off the waiver wire, plug him directly into your starting lineup for a Week 2 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Smart Matchup Plays, DEF

1. New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins: Start 'Em

2. Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Start 'Em

3. Baltimore Ravens vs. Arizona Cardinals: Start 'Em

4. Philadelphia Eagles vs. Atlanta Falcons: Sit 'Em

5. Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers: Sit 'Em

Smart Sleeper: Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6 Percent Owned)

When a quarterback throws two pick-sixes, his next opponent should have their eyes wide open for errant and inaccurate passes. Quarterback Jameis Winston gift-wrapped two defensive touchdowns to the 49ers Sunday—one with two minutes and one second left in regulation.

The 25-year-old threw three interceptions to San Francisco's defense, which ups his career total to 61 in 57 contests. Based on his track record, he's likely to toss at least one pick to the defense.

The Carolina Panthers defensive unit is widely available in Yahoo pools. If you're looking for a plug-and-play option, roll the dice on Winston's generosity in throwing to the opposing squad.

Carolina only allowed 186 passing yards to Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff and picked him off once. On a short week, the Panthers stay at home, which bodes well for their group—not so much for Winston.