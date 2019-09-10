Insider Buzz: Scouts React to NFL's Best in Week 1

0 of 10

It can be a bit overwhelming to sit down on a Sunday with 13 NFL games on the schedule.

You're trying to track your fantasy team, your bets and how your own team is doing. It's exhausting, especially if you also want to keep an eye on the best young players in the league. Maybe you loved following them in college or hoped your team would draft them. But for now, they're on the periphery of your viewing experience.

I'm here to help.

After getting caught up on the Week 1 action and talking to scouting sources around the league, we put together a list of the 10 best performances from first- or second-year players.

And yes, that might be a bit reactionary, but Miami Dolphins players are already asking for trades and Cleveland Browns fans are already cutting eye holes in their paper bags.

Here we go.