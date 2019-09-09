NFL Week 2 Picks: Early Predictions for Every Game

David Banks/Associated Press

It's easy to overreact to the first week of the NFL season. A year ago, the Dallas Cowboys, Seattle Seahawks and Chicago Bears all lost in Week 1. Al three teams went on to make the postseason. The teams that beat them—the Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos and Green Bay Packers—did not.

One week does not define an NFL season. It can, however, set the tone. While blowout losses by the Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers and Atlanta Falcons do not mean these teams will be bad in 2019, they do put them in the hole. Convincing wins by the Baltimore Ravens and Minnesota Vikings do not guarantee future success.

Who will climb out and who will climb on in Week 2? Here, you'll find some early predictions.

2019 NFL Week 2 Schedule and Predictions

Thursday, September 12

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers: Panthers 30-23

Sunday, September 15

Arizona Cardinals at Baltimore Ravens: Ravens 28-18

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Redskins: Cowboys 27-21

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans: Titans 24-20

Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers: Steelers 23-20

Buffalo Bills at New York Giants: Bills 25-23

San Francisco 49ers at Cincinnati Bengals: Bengals 27-24

Los Angeles Chargers at Detroit Lions: Chargers 28-27

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers: Packers 22-20

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans: Texans 27-20

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins: Patriots 30-20

Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland Raiders: Chiefs 33-23

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams: Saints 28-25

Chicago Bears at Denver Broncos: Bears 21-18

Philadelphia Eagles at Atlanta Falcons: Eagles 29-26

Monday, September 16

Cleveland Browns at New York Jets: Browns 24-22

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers

Butch Dill/Associated Press

This should be one of the best matchups of Week 2. The Vikings looked dominant against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1, and running back Dalvin Cook played like a legitimate offensive MVP candidate—he finished with 120 total yards and two touchdowns.

The Vikings went on to win 28-12 over Atlanta, but the Falcons don't represent the same defensive challenge that the Green Bay Packers do.

Yes, we're talking about the Packers as a defensive team. While quarterback Aaron Rodgers remains the face of the franchise, it was the new-look defense that was the story in Week 1. New additions like Za'Darius Smith and Preston Smith stood out against the Bears, and the defense completely shut down Chicago's offense.

"What we did on defense, I think we showed the league and folks watching that we're not just an offensive football team anymore," Rodgers said, per Mike Spofford of the team's official website.

Another division game means another tough test for Green Bay. As Rodgers and new head coach Matt LaFleur continue to develop the offense, however, the Packers are only going to become more formidable.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans

We have yet to see the Houston Texans in regular-season action. However, we have sen the Jacksonville Jaguars. And while the Jaguars put up a decent fight against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1, the also lost starting quarterback Nick Foles.

This obviously puts the Jaguars in a difficult situation. They now turn to rookie Garnder Minshew, and they'll face a difficult opponent in Houston.

The Texans were a playoff team a year ago. They could very well be one again in 2019. While they did trade away pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney, they also acquired left tackle Laremy Tunsil.

Considering that the offensive line was one of Houston's biggest weaknesses in 2018—Deshaun Watson was sacked 62 times—the addition of Tunsil was huge.

Without Foles, the Jaguars are clear underdogs against the Texans.

Cleveland Browns at New York Jets

Sunday's loss to the Tennessee Titans should put a halt to the hype surrounding the Cleveland Browns. Cleveland looked out of rhythm and overmatched in the game, and the 43-13 loss was no accident.

Some will undoubtedly blame first-year head coach Freddie Kitchens.

However, the reality is that the Browns simply haven't had the time to gel as a team. Quarterback Baker Mayfield saw little action in the preseason, and starters like Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry saw no time at all.

Cleveland has too much talent to be bad, and the Browns will show that against the New York Jets next Monday night.

Like the Browns, the Jets are a team learning to be good as it goes. Their defense was terrific against the Buffalo Bills in Week 1, but quarterback Sam Darnold—who finished with 175 yards passing and a touchdown—was mediocre. So was prize offseason acquisition Le'Veon Bell. He finished with 92 total yards and a touchdown, but he also averaged just 3.5 yards per carry.

Outside of Bell, the Jets don't have any top-tier offensive skill-position players. Cleveland has several, and they'll make the difference in a battle of young teams in Week 2.