NFL Power Rankings Week 2: Latest Outlook and 2019-20 Super Bowl Odds

As glorious as the first Sunday of the 2019 NFL season was, the real treat might be the initial Overreaction Monday.

Hot takes are hastily formed and hurriedly fired now that 28 teams have one game in the books. While months and months of setting expectations and analyzing realistic goals probably shouldn't be thrown out due to 60 minutes of football, that's a central part of the Week 1 frenzy, isn't it?

We'll stop short of forgetting everything we knew about these teams prior to Sunday, but we'll also consider the possibility that some of the weekend developments are signs of things to come. More specifically, we'll use them to craft our updated power rankings, which are presented below along with each team's latest Super Bowl odds, per Caesars Sportsbook.

NFL Power Rankings (and Super Bowl Odds)

1. New England Patriots (+400)

2. Kansas City Chiefs (+550)

3. Dallas Cowboys (+1000)

4. New Orleans Saints (+800)

5. Los Angeles Rams (+1400)

6. Baltimore Ravens (+2500)

7. Minnesota Vikings (+1600)

8. Philadelphia Eagles (+1000)

9. Houston Texans (+4000)

10. Los Angeles Chargers (+1800)

11. Tennessee Titans (+5000)

12. San Francisco 49ers (+4000)

13. Seattle Seahawks (+2800)

14. Green Bay Packers (+1600)

15. Chicago Bears (+1200)

16. Buffalo Bills (+10000)

17. Carolina Panthers (+6000)

18. Pittsburgh Steelers (+1800)

19. Denver Broncos (+10000)

20. Cleveland Browns (+2200)

21. Indianapolis Colts (+7500)

22. Detroit Lions (+6000)

23. Cincinnati Bengals (+17500)

24. New York Jets (+12500)

25. Atlanta Falcons (+3000)

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+10000)

27. Washington Redskins (+10000)

28. Arizona Cardinals (+40000)

29. Jacksonville Jaguars (+7500)

30. Oakland Raiders (+7500)

31. New York Giants (+12500)

32. Miami Dolphins (+200000)

No Gronk, No Problem for No. 1 Patriots

Is it possible for the defending champs to raise their stock? It is when there are reasons to question whether the club could retain its position atop the league's hierarchy.

This offseason, the Pats lost elite tight end Rob Gronkowski to retirement (and never really replaced him), starting left tackle Trent Brown to free agency and defensive play caller Brian Flores to their AFC East rival Miami Dolphins. New England later lost starting center David Andrews for the season due to blood clots.

So, yes, it was fair to wonder if the Pats would be the same—until Sunday night happened. New England hosted a talented Pittsburgh team surely steaming over the fact Antonio Brown's wild ride had Beantown as its final destination. What followed was a systematic, 60-minute takedown of the Steelers that resulted in 33-3 shellacking for the Patriots.

"The Patriots are immortal, inevitable and damn near impossible to defend," NFL.com's Jeremy Bergman wrote.

The Gronk-less offense piled up 465 yards, converted half of its 14 third downs and at one point turned five consecutive drives into points. The defense held Pittsburgh to three conversions on 12 third downs and an anemic 32 yards on 13 rushing attempts. This was total domination, which apparently should be the expectation from here on out.

Aerial Attack Elevates No. 6 Ravens



As if limiting Baltimore's Lamar Jackson-led rushing attack wasn't already hard enough, now opponents must prepare for an explosive passing attack, too? Best of luck to any and all future Ravens opponents.

"If the Ravens offense looks even half as good in the rest of their games as it did Sunday, Lamar Jackson could be the new Patrick Mahomes and Baltimore will be a conference favorite," The Ringer's Riley McAtee wrote.

The Ravens were ridiculous in every aspect of Sunday's 59-10 stampeding of the Dolphins.

Between Jackson and his backup, Robert Griffin III, their quarterbacks combined to go 23-of-26 for 378 yards with six touchdowns and nary a sack. The ground game produced another 265 yards and two touchdowns on 46 carries (5.8 yards per attempt). The defense held Miami to 200 yards on 47 plays and 12 points on 10 drives.

Granted, the Dolphins have the worst roster in football and are in clear tanking pursuit of a young quarterback prospect, but they're still an NFL team. In other words, don't dismiss the idea of these Ravens being for real, as terrifying as that sounds.

Hype Train Derails for No. 20 Browns

Cleveland once collected a single win over a two-season stretch, so it's hard to frame any individual contest as a worst-case scenario for this franchise.

That being said, Sunday's 43-13 home loss to the Titans potentially came about as close as any season-opener could.

Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon explained:

"In one of the most highly anticipated Browns games of the 21st century, they converted one third down in 10 attempts. They committed 18 penalties, compared to six for their opponent. They turned the ball over three times while generating zero takeaways. Their five fourth-quarter possessions resulted in three interceptions (including a pick-six) and two turnovers on downs.

"The pass protection was abysmal, the tackling was atrocious, and top weapons Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry and Nick Chubb were all held in check. [Baker] Mayfield was sacked five times (one came in the end zone, resulting in a momentum-generating Tennessee safety), and he played the second half without left tackle Greg Robinson after the veteran was ejected for kicking an opposing player in the face."

This season is supposed to be the Browns' breakthrough. Mayfield gave this group a different energy last season, and the front office carried that momentum into the offseason, where it added Beckham, Olivier Vernon, Sheldon Richardson and Greedy Williams, among others.

But Sunday felt like same old same for this perennial bottom-feeder. The Browns have the personnel to overcome their mistakes, but they're already up against the clock. They play five of their next seven games on the road, a stretch that includes contests against the Rams, Ravens and Patriots.