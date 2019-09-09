NFL Week 2 Odds: Early Betting Lines for Saints vs. Rams and Entire Slate

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Just as quickly as the first NFL Sunday of 2019 came and went, betting lines have been released for Week 2.

Next week's slate includes a rematch of last season's controversial NFC Championship Game between the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints as well as an extremely lopsided line favoring the defending champion New England Patriots against the Miami Dolphins, who were blown out 59-10 by Baltimore to start the season.

Below is an early look, according to Caesars Sportsbook.

Week 2 Odds

Thursday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers (-6.5), 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday

Arizona Cardinals at Baltimore Ravens (-12.5), 1 p.m. ET

Buffalo Bills (-2) at New York Giants, 1 p.m. ET

Dallas Cowboys (-5) at Washington Redskins, 1 p.m. ET

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans (-3), 1 p.m. ET

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans (-8.5), 1 p.m. ETT

Los Angeles Chargers (-3) at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. ET

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers (-3), 1 p.m. ET

New England Patriots (-16) at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET

San Francisco 49ers (-2) at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. ET

Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers (-4.5), 1 p.m. ET

Kansas City Chiefs (-9.5) at Oakland Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET

Chicago Bears at Denver Broncos (-1), 4:25 p.m. ET

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams (-3), 4:25 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Eagles at Atlanta Falcons (EVEN), 8:20 p.m. ET

Monday

Cleveland Browns (-2.5) at New York Jets, 8:15 p.m. ET

Analysis

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams (-3)

By now, most everybody knows how these two teams feel about each other as a result of the Rams controversially defeating the Saints 26-23 in New Orleans to advance to Super Bowl 53. The result was pegged on a non-call on L.A. cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman when he blatantly interfered with Tommylee Lewis' ability to make the catch on 3rd-and-10 from the Rams' 13-yard line.

In the aftermath, the NFL Competition Committee approved a new rule for instant replay on pass interference calls or non-calls:

Fast-forward, and fans will be treated to an early season rematch.

The Rams squeezed out a 30-27 win over Carolina in Week 1, while the Saints will open their season on Monday Night Football against the Houston Texans.

L.A. and New Orleans faced off twice, including the playoffs, last season. In Week 9, the Saints won 45-35 before falling three points short of the Super Bowl.

Outside of head-to-head matchups, according to The Action Network, the Saints and Rams each went 13-3 against the spread in 2018. L.A. was 3-3-2 at home, while New Orleans was 6-2 on the road.

While the implications won't be the same, the intensity should be the same or higher. The most entertaining matchups to watch will be Saints top receiver Michael Thomas and Rams cornerback Marcus Peters as well as Robey-Coleman and whomever he lines up against throughout the game.

However, the deciding factor could very well be Alvin Kamara against a Rams running defense that was poor last season and gave up 128 yards plus two touchdowns on the ground to Christian McCaffrey to open this season.

While the Rams hold home-field advantage this time around, evident by the three points Vegas has given them, the Saints have something to prove. Expect New Orleans to win and cover.

New England Patriots (-16) at Miami Dolphins

This is the largest line of the week, and for good reason.

While the Dolphins beat the Patriots in Week 14 last season 34-33, the last time New England visited Miami, it was on a fluky last-second lateral play with seven seconds left labeled The Miracle in Miami. Earlier in 2018, Week 4 at New England, the Patriots manhandled them 38-7.

Outside of those head-to-head matchups, according to The Action Network, the Patriots were 11-5 and Dolphins 7-9 against the spread. New England was 3-5 on the road, and Miami 6-2 at home.

Even so, the Dolphins will need something more than a miracle to defeat the Patriots in Week 2.

New England looked as good as ever to start 2019, routing the Pittsburgh Steelers 33-3 on Sunday Night Football behind 341 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions from a 42-year-old Tom Brady.

The Patriots' impressive offensive output happened without All-Pro receiver Antonio Brown, who was acquired Saturday afternoon after a messy release from the Oakland Raiders. Brown will be eligible to play against the Dolphins, adding to Brady's extensive weapons including Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon, Sony Michel, James White and Phillip Dorsett.

The Dolphins, meanwhile, were embarrassed so thoroughly in their 59-10 loss to Baltimore that ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio reported "multiple Dolphins players contacted their agents ... and directed them to attempt to engineer trades elsewhere." (Note: The Dolphins denied this.)

In other words, don't let this line intimidate. If the Patriots don't leave South Florida with another blowout win on their 2019 resume, it will be stunning.