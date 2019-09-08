Report: Colts' Devin Funchess Suffered Broken Collarbone Injury vs. Chargers

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst ISeptember 9, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - AUGUST 17: Devin Funchess #17 of the Indianapolis Colts is seen during the preseason game against the Cleveland Browns at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 17, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts will have to alter their offensive approach yet again.    

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Sunday night that wide receiver Devin Funchess suffered a broken collarbone during the Colts' 30-24 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers to open their regular season.

When Funchess was ruled out for the remainder of the game, it was classified as a shoulder injury. Prior to his exit, the 25-year-old had caught three of his five targets for 32 yards.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

