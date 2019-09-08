Report: Colts' Devin Funchess Suffered Broken Collarbone Injury vs. Chargers

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts will have to alter their offensive approach yet again.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Sunday night that wide receiver Devin Funchess suffered a broken collarbone during the Colts' 30-24 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers to open their regular season.



When Funchess was ruled out for the remainder of the game, it was classified as a shoulder injury. Prior to his exit, the 25-year-old had caught three of his five targets for 32 yards.

