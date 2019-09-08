Melvin Gordon Tweets at Austin Ekeler During Chargers vs. Colts amid Holdout

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers backfield is thriving without Melvin Gordon, but the Pro Bowler doesn't seem to mind:

Austin Ekeler scored two receiving touchdowns for the Chargers in Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts, including one that went for 55 yards that preceded Gordon's tweet:

Justin Jackson has also played well in limited opportunities for Los Angeles.

This isn't a good thing for Gordon, who is holding out for a new contract with free agency looming at the end of the season. Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported the running back isn't expected back until at least Week 6.

With Ekeler showing he can handle more work, it's less likely the Chargers cave before then to give Gordon a new deal.

Still, it's good to see the 26-year-old supporting his teammate on game day.