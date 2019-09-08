Nadal vs. Medvedev: Highlights, Comments, Stats and Prize Money

Nadal vs. Medvedev: Highlights, Comments, Stats and Prize MoneySeptember 9, 2019
Rafael Nadal is one Grand Slam title away from tying Roger Federer's all-time record after claiming his 19th Sunday at the U.S. Open by topping fifth-seeded Daniil Medvedev 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4.
It took four hours and 49 minutes for No. 2 Nadal to discard Medvedev, and how much the gutted-out victory meant to him was painted all over his face afterward in a way that aligned with how Jimmy Connors described him earlier in the day:
Jimmy Connors on the grounds. Love his line about about Nadal: "Even at this stage in career, he plays like he's broke." #USOpen
Rafa Nadal got emotional after winning his 19th Grand Slam. #USOpen https://t.co/MvnVTDG4Hy
As mentioned by commentators Chris Fowler and John McEnroe on the ESPN broadcast, this one will mean even more to Nadal because of the unexpected way it played out against the new world No. 4.
Nadal showed some vulnerability to start the match with his first-serve percentage at sub-40 early in the first set. His first-service game even warranted an explanation because of a time violation—an issue that would persist for Nadal throughout the match:
Nadal got called for a time violation in his FIRST service game, which is stunning. This Tweet from the US Open is part of the tournament's initiative to be more transparent about officiating in the aftermath of last year's women's final https://t.co/DB7WyAc61P
However, Medvedev didn't pounce on the 33-year-old Spaniard taking time to settle into top form. Despite his slow start, Nadal finished winning 77 percent of his first serves and 77 percent of possible net points—edging Medvedev in both categories.
Medvedev, in his first career Grand Slam final, showed his inexperience early on and finished with 57 unforced errors. He double-faulted four times, but those were outweighed by 14 aces—bringing his tournament-leading total to 102.
The 23-year-old Russian began by consistently lobbing his drop shots too high, which allowed Nadal enough time to reach them. Nadal pulled away to a two-set lead at least in part because he took advantage of Medvedev's court positioning.
Curling it around the net... again... 🔥🔥😝🔥🔥 @RafaelNadal | #USOpen https://t.co/e5Z4d3h1bp
And then Medvedev truly arrived in the third set, battling out grueling rally after grueling rally to launch an inspired comeback to force a fifth and final set:
The perfect touch 👌 Medvedev gets the break and a hold to pull out in front 4-3 on serve in the third. #USOpen https://t.co/qqZGljjVwV
🔥 28 sizzling shots 🔥 @RafaelNadal doing Nadal things out here... #USOpen https://t.co/nV2FIqz3Qa
It’s only the 4th time in last 30 years that US Open final goes to 5th set 1999 Agassi-Martin 2009 Del Potrò-Federer 2012 Murray-Djokovic 2019 Nadal-Medvedev
From there, the intensity mounted. Medvedev began hitting the drop shots he was previously missing as well as moving Nadal around the court the way he was previously being moved. A critical turning point came when Nadal, down 40-0 and ready to concede a 3-2 lead in the fifth set, ended up taking the 3-2 lead.
But, just as he did down two sets to none, Medvedev saved two match points before Nadal was finally able to put him away.
Nadal was undoubtedly shaken off his game after the third set—blaming crowd noise and holding up Medvedev and costing himself with more time violations—but adjusted throughout to outlast Medvedev. He has done that way more times than not:
🇪🇸 @RafaelNadal is 44-1 this year after winning the first set. 🎥: @usopen | @RafaelNadal | #USOpen https://t.co/Y9ppBIBF1a
🇪🇸 @RafaelNadal is up 7-5, 4-2 on Daniil Medvedev. He's won 63 straight GS matches when winning the first set! 😮 #USOpen https://t.co/8TgQX00N65
On top of his dominance when jumping out to a one-set lead, Nadal is now 209-1 all-time when winning the first two sets. And for winning his fourth career U.S. Open title (2010, '13, '17, 19), Nadal added $3.85 million to his pocketbook. Medvedev will leave New York City with $1.9 million more than what he came with. Below is the full payout table, courtesy of the tournament's official website.
Men's and Women's Singles Payouts Per Player
Winner: $3,850,000
Runner-Up: $1,900,000
Semifinalists: $960,000
Quarterfinalists: $500,000
Round of 16: $280,000
Round of 32: $163,000
Round of 64: $100,000
Round of 128: $58,000
While not the result Medvedev wanted, dropping to 0-5 in five-setters all-time, he has plenty to be proud of from Flushing Meadows and his play leading up to it:
A chance to play for the 🏆! The 23-year-old becomes the first 🇷🇺 to reach a Grand Slam final since Marat Safin in 2005. #USOpen https://t.co/ZgDec8v4IQ
Medvedev in 2019: Cincinnati M1000 W Sofia 250 W Montreal M1000 F Barcelona 500 F Washington 500 F Brisbane 250 F US Open SF* Monte Carlo M1000 SF Rotterdam 500 SF Queen's Club 500 SF Not bad. [getty] https://t.co/PnYCdWZmLM
Medvedev went from the tournament's villain in the earlier rounds to earning respect from a pro-Nadal crowd at the final, who cheered his efforts, chanted his name and gave him a standing ovation when he won the third set.
Following his loss, Medvedev endeared himself to the crowd even more:
Humor. Adulation. Respect. Congratulations on a remarkable two weeks, @DaniilMedwed! #USOpen https://t.co/oKOkmboQTc
Hearing the good cheers this times 👂 @DaniilMedwed | #USOpen https://t.co/iJX0lPwi6g
However, the long-term conversation will revolve around Nadal and Federer and which one reigns as the best men's tennis player in the world, now or ever. Do we really have to wait until January for the Australian Open?
Stats via the U.S. Open website.
The Best of an Epic US Open Men’s Final
