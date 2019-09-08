Reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Dominate Jaguars After Nick Foles' Injury

James Gilbert/Getty Images

Walking into the 2019 season, nearly every NFL analyst and fantasy expert told you not to expect a repeat performance from Patrick Mahomes.

It appears Mahomes has other plans.

The reigning league MVP picked up right where he left off, throwing for 378 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to a 40-26 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Sammy Watkins hauled in nine passes for a career-high 198 yards and three touchdowns, taking over as Mahomes' top target after Tyreek Hill left with a shoulder injury.

The Jaguars also lost Nick Foles to an injury to his shoulder, which was determined to be a broken clavicle, per Field Yates of ESPN. He was replaced by rookie sixth-round pick Gardner Minshew, who threw for 275 yards and two touchdowns in a stellar debut.

What's Next?

The Chiefs continue on the road to face off against the Oakland Raiders next Sunday. The Jaguars hit the road to play the Houston Texans.

