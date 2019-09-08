Report: Melvin Gordon's Plan to Rejoin Chargers Amid Contract Holdout Revealed

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon will reportedly return to the team in six to eight weeks, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

Per that report: "Gordon, who will play on the $5.6 million fifth-year option, must report by Week 10 to have this season count and qualify for free agency next year. He will show up before then, with Gordon not planning to pull a Le'Veon Bell."

Gordon has been holding out as he seeks a long-term contract extension, and according to Rapoport, he's hoping to cut his injury risk in half ahead of free agency by sitting out a large portion of the season. As for the Chargers, they've maintained they won't discuss an extension once the season begins.

"We've been talking about this for a month-and-a-half," head coach Anthony Lynn said. "Now, it's time to play football."

The 26-year-old Gordon has been excellent for the Chargers when healthy, rushing for 3,628 yards and 28 touchdowns the past four seasons. He's also caught 182 passes for 1,577 yards and 10 scores.

But the two-time Pro Bowler has missed nine games in that span, and while he's seeking a major extension, it's unlikely he'd get near Ezekiel Elliott (six years, $90 million, with $50 million guaranteed) or Todd Gurley (four years, $60 million, with $45 million guaranteed) money.

Next offseason he'll get a chance to find out, unless the Chargers hit him with the franchise tag. For now, expect a lot of Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson for the Chargers, who open the season Sunday at home versus the Indianapolis Colts.