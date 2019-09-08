NFL Week 1 Live Stream Map, Game Times and TV Schedule

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

After months of anticipation, it's finally here.

While the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears opened the NFL season on Thursday night, Sunday marks the beginning of a new year for most of the league's teams. The Sunday schedule features 13 games, which will be followed by a pair of contests on Monday night.

The Packers' 10-3 win gave football fans just a small taste of the action. Now, it'll really feel like the regular season has arrived when seven games kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the upcoming Week 1 action.

Television Map

Via 506 Sports.

Game Times and TV Schedule

Sunday, Sept. 8

Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS Sports app

Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS Sports app

Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Sports Go

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets, 1 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS Sports app

Washington Redskins at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Sports Go

Los Angeles Rams at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Sports Go

Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS Sports app

Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS Sports app

Cincinnati Bengals at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS Sports app

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Sports Go

Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Sports Go

San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Sports Go

Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots, 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and NBC Sports app

Monday, Sept. 9

Houston Texans at New Orleans Saints, 7:10 p.m. ET on ESPN and WatchESPN

Denver Broncos at Oakland Raiders, 10:20 p.m. ET on ESPN and WatchESPN

Three Sunday Games to Watch

Tennessee at Cleveland

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

All football fans should be excited to see the new-look Browns take the field for a regular-season game for the first time.

Cleveland has been one of the NFL's worst teams for most of the past decade. But last year, it went 7-8-1, and it continued to improve this past offseason, most notably by adding star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Playing in front of their home fans as quarterback Baker Mayfield begins his second season, the Browns should open the year with plenty of energy and excitement.

However, the Titans are a quality opponent coming off three straight nine-win seasons. While much of the focus will be on Cleveland, Tennessee should play a competitive game and perhaps even pull off a road win to spoil the debut of this improved Browns team.

L.A. Rams at Carolina

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Rams are coming off a strong season in which they made the Super Bowl, although they lost to the New England Patriots in that game to end last year's campaign.

But Los Angeles is a strong team capable of contending for the NFC championship again this season. That path starts with a tough road matchup at Carolina on Sunday.

The Panthers may have gone 7-9 and missed the playoffs last season, but their offense is led by quarterback Cam Newton and running back Christian McCaffrey, a duo that can always be a difficult matchup for opposing defenses.

It's likely the Rams will open the season with a win, but this is a game that's capable of going either way.

Pittsburgh at New England

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

This was Sunday's most intriguing matchup before the latest developments of the Antonio Brown saga took place Saturday.

After a controversial preseason with the Oakland Raiders, Brown requested his release, got it and then signed with the Patriots all in one day. While Brown won't be eligible to play until Week 2, meaning he won't get to face his former Steelers teammates, his looming debut adds intrigue to a New England team that was already predicted to be a Super Bowl contender.

The Pats will likely have a strong offensive showing against the Steelers led by veteran quarterback Tom Brady and their stable of talented running backs. Now, imagine what they'll look like when they add Brown to the mix.

With the Brown addition aside, this is a Sunday night game between two of the NFL's most successful franchises featuring a pair of Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks in Brady and Ben Roethlisberger. It should be a great game.