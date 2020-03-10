Phillies' Bryce Harper 'Totally Fine' After Suffering Apparent Foot Injury

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper said he was "totally fine" after exiting Tuesday's spring training contest against the Minnesota Twins with an apparent foot injury, per Matt Breen of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Harper was removed from the game after being hit in the left foot by a pitch from Twins starter Sean Poppen in the bottom of the first inning:

The Phillies star noted after the game, though, he was taken out as a precaution.

Harper was mostly durable in his first season in Philadelphia after signing a 13-year, $330 million contract in Feb. 2019. The 2015 National League MVP played in 157 of Philly's 162 regular-season contests.

Even though Harper was able to avoid major injury, the 26-year-old had an up-and-down 2019 by his standards. Ultimately, Harper finished with a .260/.372/.510 slash line that produced 35 home runs and 114 RBI.

Harper's landmark moment since joining the Phillies was by far a walk-off grand slam:

Harper's most recent significant injury came during the 2017 campaign while still a member of the Washington Nationals. He suffered a knee injury on Aug. 12 while slipping on first base and didn't return until Sept. 26.

Losing Harper to injury would have been a tough blow to a Phillies outfield that is currently trying to get healthy. Andrew McCutchen is not expected to be ready for Opening Day as he continues to work his way back from a torn ACL. Meanwhile, three-time All-Star Jay Bruce has battled a flexor strain since last season.