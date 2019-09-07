Tramon Williams Denies Ripping Mitch Trubisky After Packers' Win vs. Bears

Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

Tramon Williams is denying he took a shot at Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky following the Green Bay Packers' 10-3 victory in the NFL regular-season opener.

After Thursday's game, the cornerback told reporters the Packers' best chance to win was by putting Trubisky in a position where he had to make plays.

"We knew they had a lot of weapons, we knew they were dangerous, we knew all of those things," he said. "But we knew if we could make Mitch play quarterback, that we'd have a chance."

Per ESPN's Rob Demovsky, Williams clarified what he meant by those comments:

"I definitely wasn't [taking] a shot at Mitch. I was talking more about the way their offense is built. Mitch is a guy that the way their offense and their team is built, they have a bunch of a weapons. They are dangerous. They added Cordarrelle Patterson, they've got [Tarik] Cohen, obviously Allen Robinson and Gabe [Taylor Gabriel]—a lot of dangerous guys out there. We're trying to keep the ball out of their hands. Mitch, obviously, has the talent to play that position."

Williams' comments stood out in part because of how closely they echoed what former Packers defensive back Charles Woodson said about Jay Cutler after a 2012 game.

"It's the same old Jay," Woodson said at the time. "We just need to be in position. Jay will throw us the ball."

Prior to that, Cutler implied Green Bay's defensive tactics wouldn't work against the Bears because of the weapons they had on offense. He proceeded to throw four interceptions and was sacked seven times in the 23-10 loss.

Trubisky, meanwhile, didn't trash-talk prior to going 26-of-45 for 228 yards and one interception.

Neither team played great Thursday, especially offensively, but Green Bay got an early leg up in what should be a tight NFC North race with the Bears and Minnesota Vikings.