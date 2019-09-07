Former Barcelona, Inter Milan Striker Samuel Eto'o Announces Retirement

Koji Watanabe/Getty Images

Three-time UEFA Champions League winner Samuel Eto'o has announced his retirement from football after a 22-year senior career.

The 38-year-old striker took to Instagram to announce the news, writing: "The end. Towards a new challenge. Thank you all, big love."

Eto'o played for some of Europe's biggest clubs during his stellar career, including Barcelona, Inter Milan, Chelsea and Real Madrid, where he joined the youth academy in 1996.

He also made 118 appearances for Cameroon before his international retirement in 2014. He was named African Footballer of the Year four times in his career.

After a spell at Real between 1997 and 2000, during which he was loaned out three times, Eto'o joined Mallorca permanently in 2000 and won the Copa del Rey in 2003, scoring twice in the final.

He earned a move to Barca in 2004 and established himself as one of the world's best forwards at the Camp Nou.

Eto'o won La Liga three times during his spell in Catalonia and was the division's top scorer in 2004-05 and 2005-06.

He also won the Champions League with the Blaugrana in 2006 and 2009, netting in respective finals against Arsenal and Manchester United.

Having helped Barca win the treble in 2008-09, Eto'o moved to Inter Milan, where he won another Champions League, a Serie A title and a Coppa Italia in his debut season:

Eto'o's two seasons at Inter were followed by spells at Anzhi Makhachkala, Chelsea, Everton, Sampdoria, Antalyaspor and Konyaspor. His final club was Qatar SC, who he joined in August 2018.