NFL Predictions Week 1: Odds Projections, Fantasy Stars to Target and More

Pull out your horoscopes, burn your tea leaves and read your palms—it's time to join Las Vegas and make Week 1 NFL predictions. Whether you're playing fantasy football, betting on the odds or simply forecasting what your first football Sunday is going to look like, we've got the matchups and odds to suit your needs.

Using Caesars for odds, we'll break Week 1's NFL schedule, odds and some of the top expected fantasy performers.

Sunday

Atlanta Falcons vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. ET

Spread: ATL +4.0 (-110), MIN -4.0 (-110)

Moneyline: ATL +175, MIN -200

Total Points: O/U 47.0 (-110)

The Atlanta Falcons were 7-9 last season and the Minnesota Vikings were 8-7. Expecting a Minnesota victory makes sense, but Atlanta might be able to turn this into a higher-scoring affair than Vegas expects.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET

Spread: BAL -6.5 (-120), MIA +6.5 (+100)

Moneyline: BAL -330, MIA +270

Total Points: O/U 39.5 (-110)

The Miami Dolphins seem like a tanking mess, so a Baltimore Ravens victory looks certain. It's impossible to know which Dolphins receiver is going to be fantasy-relevant this season (although it's most likely to be Albert Wilson or Devante Parker), but Lamar Jackson, Mark Andrews and the Baltimore defense should all be studs Sunday.

Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets, 1 p.m. ET

Spread: BUF +3.0 (-120), NYJ -3.0 (+100)

Moneyline: BUF +130, NYJ -150

Total Points: O/U 41.0 (-110)

It's a tight contest between two sophomore quarterbacks with revamped running back corps (and wide receiver corps in the case of the Buffalo Bills). It's hard to predict, and the lines reflect that.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET

Spread: KC -3.5 (-110), JAX +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: KC -185, JAX +165

Total Points: O/U 51.5 (-110)

Vegas is expecting a slobberknocker, with the second-highest O/U of the week. If that's the case, then expect the Jacksonville Jaguars' Dede Westbrook to put up a ton of points.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. ET

Spread: LAR -2.0 (-11), CAR +2.0 (-110)

Moneyline: LAR -130, CAR +110

Total Points: O/U 50.0 (-110)

The Los Angeles Rams were 13-3 in 2018 en route to the Super Bowl, while the Carolina Panthers went 7-9 and Cam Newton has recent injury concerns. It wouldn't be surprising if the Rams comfortably eclipsed the spread.

Tennessee Titans vs. Cleveland Browns, 1:00 p.m. ET

Spread: TEN +5.5 (-110), CLE -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: TEN +215, CLE -255

Total Points: O/U 45.5 (-110)

The Cleveland Browns stacked up for 2019, and like Vegas, we are fully on board.

Washington Redskins vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. ET

Spread: WAS +10.0 (-110), PHI -10.0 (-110)

Moneyline: WAS +390, PHI -490

Total Points: O/U 45.0 (-110)

It's the largest spread of the week, and if that's not a shot against starting Washington Redskins quarterback Cody Kessler, then we don't know what is. Oh, and starting left tackle Trent Williams is still not reporting for duty.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET

Spread: CIN +9.5 (-110), SEA -9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: CIN +370, SEA -460

Total Points: O/U 44.5 (-110)

Another fat spread. The Seattle Seahawks got Jadeveon Clowney and DK Metcalf this summer, while the Cincinnati Bengals got...nothing. This checks out.

Indianapolis Colts vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET

Spread: IND +6.5 (-110), LAC -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: IND +245, LAC -290

Total Points: O/U 45.0 (-110)

The Indianapolis Colts were dark-horse Super Bowl favorites, but Andrew Luck retired. This would have been a tight contest anyway, but Jacoby Brissett complicates things for an otherwise-talented Colts team.

Detroit Lions vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET

Spread: DET -2.5 (-120), ARI +2.5 (+100)

Moneyline: DET -145, ARI +125

Total Points: O/U 46.5 (-110)

Air Raid's proclivity for offensive tempo and a heavily decimated Arizona Cardinals defense give this contest a strong chance to hit the over.

New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. ET

Spread: NYG +7.0 (-100), DAL -7.0 (-120)

Moneyline: NYG +280, DAL -340

Total Points: O/U 45.5 (-110)

It's hard to touch any New York Giants games until Daniel Jones, also known as Danny Dimes, replaces Eli Manning in the starting lineup.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m. ET

Spread: SF +1.0 (-110), TB -1.0 (-110)

Moneyline: SF +100, TB -120

Total Points: O/U 51.0 (-110)

The closest contest of the week and and one of the highest O/U's. Jimmy Garoppolo is back under center for the San Francisco 49ers, and Bruce Arians is expected to have revitalized the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense. This one is going to be exciting but hard to predict.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New England Patriots, 8:20 p.m. ET

Spread: PIT +5.5 (-110), NE -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: PIT +215, NE -255

Total Points: O/U 49.0 (-110)

For the first time since 2009, Ben Roethlisberger is without Antonio Brown or Le'Veon Bell—betting on the Pittsburgh Steelers would be an ambitious move.

Monday

Houston Texans vs. New Orleans Saints, 7:10 p.m. ET

Spread: HOU +7.0 (-115), NO -7.0 (-105)

Moneyline: HOU +255, NO -310

Total Points: O/U 52.5 (-110)

With the acquisitions of Laremy Tunsil and Kenny Stills, as well as the loss of Jadeveon Clowney, the Houston Texans offense upgraded and their defense downgraded. That means this O/U has a chance to hit.

Denver Broncos vs. Oakland Raiders, 10:15 p.m. ET

Spread: DEN -1.0 (-110), OAK +1.0 (-110)

Moneyline: DEN -125, OAK +105

Total Points: O/U 43.0 (-110)

It's impossible to predict a thing until it's confirmed whether Antonio Brown is starting.