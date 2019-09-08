Matt Breida's Updated Fantasy Outlook After Tevin Coleman's Injury

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

A complicated backfield situation has cleared up nicely for Matt Breida to take over for fantasy football managers.

Jerick McKinnon was placed on injured reserve because of continued knee problems before the start of the season, while Tevin Coleman suffered an ankle injury Sunday. Although Coleman's status remains up in the air, head coach Kyle Shanahan said he was concerned after the game, per Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle.

He also left the locker room in a walking boot, per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports.

If Coleman does miss time, it could give Breida a chance to steal the show.

The 24-year-old takes over full-time duties in a fast-paced offense that will give him a lot of opportunities, making him at least an RB2 with a high floor and tons of upside.

He finished Week 1 with only 37 rushing yards on 15 carries, although he could be in for more production with only Raheem Mostert left to steal touches.

Breida dealt with injuries throughout 2018, but he was highly efficient when he was on the field with 5.3 yards per carry and 9.7 yards per reception. In nine games when he saw at least 10 carries, he averaged 75.3 rushing yards with three touchdowns on the ground.

With more opportunities and more talent around him in 2019, Breida is now a must-start in all fantasy formats.

If Coleman is out for an extended stretch, he would be an excellent buy-low candidate in trades before he explodes.

Mostert could also be worth a speculative add after a strong showing in 2018 but only if you have extra room on your bench.

