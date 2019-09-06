Fantasy Football Week 1 Rankings: Matchups and Projections for Players We Love

Gail Burton/Associated Press

It wouldn't be fantasy football if we didn't become enamored with certain players and let that affect our roster decisions. It's as early as it can get in the season, so now, more than ever, we have to trust our guts and our hearts when projecting players and matchups.

For Week 1, there are some obvious, and some less-obvious, players who we can project to have great weeks. Most owners are going to be starting the players they drafted in early rounds, so we won't be spending much time on them. For the guys with lower ADPs, we'll get a little deeper on how they project against their matchups.

Quarterback

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens (at MIA)

He only started seven games last season, but Jackson still broke the single-season record for rushing attempts by a quarterback. He had 147 attempts, eclipsing Bobby Douglass' mark of 141, which had stood the test of the previous 46 years.

Given an abundance of uncomfortable offseason situations, the Miami Dolphins are in disarray right now. That, coupled with Jackson's expected newfound comfort as a passer (he told Adam Schein of Mad Dog Sports Radio that he intends to throw "probably 30 passes a game" this season), suggests that the talented rusher should be able to put up a huge first week.

Running Back

Kerryon Johnson, Detroit Lions (at ARI)

You drafted him in the first four rounds, and he gets to play against a defense that ranked dead-last in rushing yards allowed per game last season.

Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings (vs ATL)

Cook is a bellcow who stays in on third downs, and the Atlanta Falcons ranked in the bottom 10 for rushing yards allowed last season.

Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars (vs KC)

The Jaguars got rid of TJ Yeldon and, consequently, Fournette stayed in on third downs in the preseason. The Chiefs also ranked in the bottom 10 for rushing yards allowed last season, suggesting that Fournette should eat on the ground while still remaining involved if the Jags get stuck needing to pass and make up points.

Wide Receiver

Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings (vs ATL)

Cook should do good work on the ground and with dump-off passes, but the Vikings might end up needing to match the Atlanta offense—which puts Diggs and Thielen in prime position against a defense that ranked sixth-worst in receiving yards allowed last season.

Dede Westbrook, Jacksonville Jaguars (vs KC)

Nick Foles threw just 10 passes in his only preseason action this summer. Six of those went to Westbrook, who pulled in four for 29 yards and a touchdown. Kansas City was the league's worst against receivers last season, and all signs point to Westbrook being a great play, especially in PPR leagues, this week (and season).

Tight End

Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens (at MIA)

Jackson is throwing more passes this season, and that should mean more work for Andrews, who, as a rookie, developed a rapport and received the most yards from his rookie quarterback last season.

Kicker

Stephen Gostkowski, New England Patriots (vs PIT)

If the Patriots get into a shootout against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Ghost should have a massive week.

Defense

Andrew Luck is out, Jacoby Brissett is in, and the Chargers are first in line to capitalize on some early-season struggles for the Indianapolis offense.

Baltimore Ravens (at MIA)

Miami just got rid of their starting left tackle, and they have the turnover-prone Ryan Fitzpatrick starting at quarterback and an injury-prone Kenyan Drake at running back. Oh, and Baltimore has a great defense that allowed the second-least points per game last season.