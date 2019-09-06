Daily Fantasy Football Week 1: Top Picks, Lineup Advice for DraftKings, FanDuel

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Ezekiel Elliott's return to the Dallas Cowboys has generated plenty of buzz, but by the time Week 1 ends, another one of the team's young stars could land in the spotlight.

Dak Prescott achieved success in both games against the New York Giants in 2018, and he could be poised for another big performance Sunday.

More importantly, the fourth-year signal-caller could provide value to your DraftKings or FanDuel lineups since he comes at a cheaper price than others.

With that comes a larger budget to work with when gobbling up skill position players to fill out your lineup.

Top Picks and Lineup Advice

Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas

Value: FanDuel: $7,500; DraftKings: $5,900

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

A year ago, Prescott totaled 547 passing yards and five touchdowns in two clashes with the Giants.

In his career, the Mississippi State product is 4-2 versus his NFC East rival with 1,539 yards through the air and 10 scores.

Additionally, the 26-year-old averaged 221.6 yards in his first three season openers, with his best performance of trio occurring against the Giants in 2017.

New York is coming off a season in which it conceded the sixth-highest yards per pass and the 10th-most gains in the passing game.

Prescott could also benefit from Elliott's appearance in the lineup. Giants defensive coordinator James Bettcher is preparing for the running back to be in use, but he is not sure of the workload, per The Athletic's Jon Machota.

The Giants have reason to worry about Elliott because he possesses an average of 21.3 carries for 85 yards versus his divisional foe.

If Bettcher's unit focuses too much on stopping Dallas' ground game, it could open up for space for Prescott to link up with Amari Cooper and others.

Since he resides in the middle of the value chart on both DraftKings and FanDuel, Prescott is a solid play.

Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson and Baker Mayfield could all produce solid numbers, but in order to maximize the results up and down your lineup, you can't afford to spend every cent on a quarterback.

If you select Prescott, it could open up close to $1,000 to utilize at other spots.

Chris Carson, RB, Seattle

Value: FanDuel: $6,600; DraftKings: $5,700

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

Chris Carson falls into the same category as Prescott as a value pick with a favorable matchup.

Seattle enters its matchup with Cincinnati as a 9.5-point favorite, per Caesars, and the running back is looking to extend his 100-plus-yard streak to four.

Two of those triple-digit totals occurred at CenturyLink Field against Kansas City and Arizona, with the highest one coming in Week 17 versus the Cardinals.

Arizona ranked five spots below Cincinnati in yards per attempt, and the Bengals let up the fourth-highest overall total on the ground.

The 24-year-old is 17th on the DraftKings running back rankings and 20th on FanDuel, per ESPN's Mike Clay.

Instead of throwing trust in the top-tier players, Carson saves you around $3,000 to spend on wide receivers and tight ends.

DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston

Value: FanDuel: $9,000; DraftKings: $8,200

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The money you save by taking Prescott or Carson can be spent on DeAndre Hopkins.

The top receiver on both sites rarely had a bad game in 2018, as he caught fewer than five balls on two occasions and was held under 50 yards once.

Hopkins also found the end zone on a consistent basis with 11 touchdowns, four of which occurred in a pair of multi-score games.

The 27-year-old plays Monday against a Saints defense that gave up the fourth-most passing yards and fifth-highest per reception.

On the road, Hopkins produced triple-digit receiving totals versus five franchises, including Philadelphia, Indianapolis and Tennessee.

In fact, five of his top seven performances came on his travels, with two of them happening in September.

While there are cheaper options on the market, Hopkins has proved he is well worth the high price tag in daily fantasy contests.

Until he proves us wrong, the Houston wideout is a must-start, which is something that can't be said about many players across all positions.

Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia

Value: FanDuel: $7,100; DraftKings: $6,100

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Zach Ertz also opens the 2019 campaign with a matchup that could be beneficial to him.

The 28-year-old has 71 receptions for 718 yards and a touchdown in 12 career games versus the Washington Redskins.

In the last two seasons, the Eagles have been the dominant side in the NFC East rivalry with two sweeps to their name.

Ertz is expected to be one of Carson Wentz's top targets in an offense loaded with playmakers, and he could be in line for a second straight 1,000-yard season.

There could be some concern that Wentz struggles in Week 1 after not taking any preseason snaps, especially after Mitchell Trubisky stumbled through Thursday night.

But that sample size is too small to make any general conclusions about how that will affect quarterbacks across the NFL.

Ertz comes at a high price, but he is worth the value Sunday at a position that can sometimes be tough to figure out once you get past the stars.

Cleveland Browns Defense/Special Teams

Value: FanDuel: $4,300; DraftKings: $3,400

David Richard/Associated Press

Cleveland is one of a few solid defensive options Sunday. The Browns host the Titans, who will be without Taylor Lewan due to a four-game suspension.

The defensive line could exploit Lewan's absence and get to Marcus Mariota, who was sacked on 42 occasions a year ago.

Myles Garrett, who had 13.5 sacks and 12 tackles for loss in his sophomore campaign, earned high praise from new teammate Olivier Vernon, per Nick Shook of the team's official website.

"What have I not seen from him? Explosive," Vernon said. "His ability to bend that corner, man, I haven’t seen nobody bend the corner like that. Especially at his size. But he comes in every day and he works hard. Always hungry."

Mariota threw five interceptions on the road in 2018, including four in a pair of two-pick outings. If Damarious Randall and Co. can take advantage of his bad decisions, the Browns could come up with extra fantasy points through turnovers.

Cleveland held half of its opponents under 20 points at home in 2018, while Tennessee reached 20 on one occasion on its travels.

If those trends continue, the Browns should hold the Titans to minimal points and could add a turnover or two to boost their fantasy value.

Since Cleveland is a viable option, you do not have to overspend on a defense by choosing the Los Angeles Rams, Dallas or Philadelphia, which opens up a bit more money for high-end players.

